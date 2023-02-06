Lakeland mass shooting suspect dies after police pursuit
A suspect in Lakeland's mass shooting is dead after leading Lakeland police officers on an lengthy pursuit Monday afternoon, including a car jacking, then being shot and crashing into a Winter Haven business.
Havendale Boulevard has been closed off from Highway 17/1st Street east to 17th St. NW as Polk County Sheriff's Office along with Lakeland and Winter Haven police departments go over the evidence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments / 1