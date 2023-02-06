ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland mass shooting suspect dies after police pursuit

By The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KJMI_0kePQNIT00

A suspect in Lakeland's mass shooting is dead after leading Lakeland police officers on an lengthy pursuit Monday afternoon, including a car jacking, then being shot and crashing into a Winter Haven business.

Havendale Boulevard has been closed off from Highway 17/1st Street east to 17th St. NW as Polk County Sheriff's Office along with Lakeland and Winter Haven police departments go over the evidence.

Shooting Update:After a week, no arrests in Lakeland mass shooting. Police decline to name suspects

Polk restaurant inspections:3 restaurants closed for a day for rodent activity

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxgn.com

Florida mass shooting suspect killed by police during car chase

Authorities in Florida confirmed that the suspect in a Florida mass shooting is dead after being shot and crashing his car after a police chase. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said that officers had sought to arrest 21-year-old Alex Greene on Monday for an outstanding burglary warrant, but as officers went to arrest Greene, he fled.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland police investigating after pickup truck crashes into Waller Centre

LAKELAND, Fla. - A pickup truck is sitting halfway through the wall of the Waller Construction and Design Center in Lakeland. Police are investigating what led up to the crash. The building address is 1065 Florida Avenue South. The crash investigation has closed Florida Avenue South between Patterson Street and...
LAKELAND, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy