Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
MLB
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic
When the World Baseball Classic begins on March 8, we know you're going to scream for your country. But what about your favorite big league club? Want to know where your team's guys, Major and Minor Leaguers alike, are playing? You're in luck. Below you'll find every player currently signed...
MLB
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller
Each playing of the World Baseball Classic is a heart-pounding, flag-waving, horn-blaring revival. The melodies are different, the artists arrive and depart the stage, but the passion rhymes. We haven’t heard a sound like this since Jim Leyland and Team USA stood atop the dais at Dodger Stadium six years...
MLB
Star power, former Classic MVP lead Puerto Rico's roster
Puerto Rico is looking to take another step forward in this year’s World Baseball Classic, and after finishing as the runner-up in both 2013 and 2017, a championship is the only thing left. • Complete rosters | Rules and regulations | FAQ. Yadier Molina, who competed for Puerto Rico...
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
Projecting Mets' 2023 Opening Day roster
NEW YORK -- Only rarely have the Mets entered a season with as few questions surrounding their roster as they currently possess. A nearly half-billion-dollar offseason spending spree plugged the team’s most glaring holes, leaving the Mets with few camp competitions. But dig a little deeper and there’s still...
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB
He was the 'accidental DH' -- and he made MLB history
Ron Blomberg never meant to make history. Before there was the Big Hurt, Edgar, Baines and Big Papi, there was “Boomer,” the Jewish slugger from Georgia who stepped into baseball immortality, however unintentionally. Drafted out of high school with the No. 1 overall pick by the Yankees in...
MLB
Pair of Major Leaguers, KBO MVP highlight Korea roster
The past two World Baseball Classic tournaments have not gone Korea's way. One of the world's baseball powerhouses, Korea finished third and second in the first two tournaments, respectively, but it failed to escape the first round in 2013 and '17. Korea's 2-1 loss to Israel in 2017 -- perhaps the biggest upset in WBC history -- was particularly jarring.
MLB
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
MLB
The best baseball players born on Feb. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Brown was known as the “Original Padre” after the outfielder was selected with the first pick of the 1968 expansion draft by the San Diego Padres. He hit San Diego’s first double in the club’s inaugural game against the Astros on April 8, 1969, when he started in right field.
MLB
Angels raising their floor to return to October
For each of the last eight seasons, Mike Trout’s season has ended in the same way: At home, maybe watching the Eagles, or following the weather. Doing anything, really, except for appearing in the Major League Baseball postseason. For the last five of those years, teammate Shohei Ohtani’s season...
MLB
Who makes the cut for Phils' 2023 Opening Day roster?
PHILADELPHIA -- The tiki pavilion at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., should have a little more verve this spring. The Phillies not only open Spring Training as 2022 National League champions, they come to camp after making several notable offseason acquisitions to boost their chances to repeat. In fact, they made so many offseason moves that there might only be four jobs up for grabs this spring: two bench, one starter and one reliever.
MLB
The best player at each position in the Classic
The first World Baseball Classic in six years is around the corner, and with it comes a group of star players from around the globe that may be the best in the history of the tournament. But among that constellation of stars, which are the best of the best? The...
MLB
Commissioner foresees Classic as 'our best tournament ever'
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Around the same time World Baseball Classic rosters were being announced on MLB Network Thursday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred opened his media availability at the conclusion of the quarterly Owners' Meetings by expressing his excitement for next month's tournament. With superstars like Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani...
MLB
Pederson, Kremer headline Team Israel's Classic roster
Team Israel qualified for the World Baseball Classic for the first time in 2016 and headed to South Korea with little fanfare or expectations. A team considered underdogs by many then became the Cinderella Story of the early rounds of the 2017 Classic, sweeping through the first round by beating the host Koreans, as well as Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands. Israel beat Cuba in the opening game of the second round in Tokyo before running out of fairy dust and losing two straight to end its run.
MLB
Yanks hope to find answers at SS, LF in camp
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The trucks have been unloaded at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., awaiting the arrival of Yankees pitchers and catchers this coming week.
MLB
These Top 100 prospects' stocks could soar with 1 tool upgrade
Our new 2023 Top 100 Prospects list came out a couple of weeks ago, so now the Pipeline Inbox is overflowing with questions about when we'll present our organization Top 30s. The plan is to unveil them a division at a time, beginning on Feb. 27. And to answer another popular inquiry, that will be the first time that players signed as part of the 2023 international class will be eligible for our rankings.
MLB
GM says Astros working on extensions with Bregman, Altuve, others
HOUSTON -- Astros general manager Dana Brown has hit the ground running in his new role, saying at a press conference Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park that he’s working on signing franchise cornerstones Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve to contract extensions, in addition to seeking deals with arbitration-eligible players Kyle Tucker and Cristian Javier.
MLB
3 big questions facing Dodgers this spring
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Super Bowl is this Sunday, which means baseball season is finally right around the corner. Come next week, all eyes will be...
MLB
Orel Hershiser and Manny Mota named 'Legends of Dodger Baseball' presented by Bank of America
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced that Orel Hershiser and Manny Mota will be the next two Dodger greats inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball, presented by Bank of America, and will have their careers celebrated during the 2023 season. _Legends of Dodger Baseball _is...
