ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPi62_0kePPMRx00

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.

Captain Jeff Cutwright said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after the suspect followed an employee into the cash office.

Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team

“The suspect approached her from behind and brandished a black in color revolver, aimed the firearm at her back,” a police report states.  The report also notes the suspect gave her his backpack and stated, “Fill it up.”

The employee filled the backpack with the contents from the safe.  Euclid police declined to say how much cash the suspect received but did say it was a “large amount of cash.”

Police say the suspect also struck the employee with the gun, hitting her on the right side of her face.

What are the little black dots on your car windows?

“We are actively investigating,“ Cutwright said. “We are looking for a younger black male, thin build, approximately 6 feet to 6 foot 4, wearing an orange sweatshirt, an orange Cleveland Browns backpack, black boots, and black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call Euclid police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216)252-7463.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 30

Ssz
2d ago

The MAYOR of euclid doesn’t even shop there. I saw Kristen holzheimer Gayle at Marc’s at Shoregate in Willowick 2 times, confronted her once about it!

Reply(1)
4
Nancy Allen
2d ago

just sick to my stomach. lived in Euclid almost 30 years and they have destroyed what was once a beautiful place to live.

Reply
5
London Winters
2d ago

Just maybe Euclid Police will start protecting these business, because Euclid Police do not patrol their streets anymore. They use to roll four and five cars deep on Lakeshore Blvd and Euclid Avenue. Not anymore, you MIGHT see 1 patrol car once every 6 months, then they wonder what’s happening to Euclid. Police Department is so phony when it comes to the tv cameras knowing they aren’t doing nothing to prevent crime in their city! I pray they catch the right person and not just pin the crime on anybody. If it’s an inside job get to the bottom of it asap!

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH
Lansing Daily

Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community

A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

87K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy