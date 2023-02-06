MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says one of its K-9s is recovering after a major health scare overnight Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Deputy Felish and K-9 Brutus got home around 2 a.m. from their patrol shift. Shortly after eating dinner, Brutus started showing signs of bloat. Deputy Felish and his wife quickly rushed Brutus to a nearby veterinarian’s office, where he underwent emergency surgery around 5:15 a.m. The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation said that even though it was closed for the night, the staff at southern Utah’s Kanab Veterinary Hospital near the Arizona border rushed in to help the ailing K-9 deputy.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO