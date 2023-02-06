Read full article on original website
Related
anglerschannel.com
Valley Bass Wins MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Arizona’s Valley Bass team of Jeff Giffen of Phoenix, Arizona, and Dylan Mladick of Buckeye, Arizona, brought three bass to the scale Sunday weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake Havasu in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. For their win, the Valley Bass duo now advance to the 2023 High School Fishing National Championship.
Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement met him on TikTok, court docs say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 14-year-old Mohave County girl who was found in the basement of a Utah sex offender's home met him on TikTok, new court documents say. The suspect, 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson, started commenting on the teenage girl's TikTok videos and then found her Snapchat account. Records...
AZFamily
Mohave County Sheriff K-9 ‘Brutus’ on the mend after overnight health scare
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says one of its K-9s is recovering after a major health scare overnight Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Deputy Felish and K-9 Brutus got home around 2 a.m. from their patrol shift. Shortly after eating dinner, Brutus started showing signs of bloat. Deputy Felish and his wife quickly rushed Brutus to a nearby veterinarian’s office, where he underwent emergency surgery around 5:15 a.m. The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation said that even though it was closed for the night, the staff at southern Utah’s Kanab Veterinary Hospital near the Arizona border rushed in to help the ailing K-9 deputy.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Why Arizona dark skies matter
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bike Park to open Wednesday morning in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting for the Bullhead City Bike Park at Rotary Park February 8, at 7:45 a.m. The Bike Park was built by American Ramp Company, a builder of premiere bike parks and pump tracks nation-wide and a recognized leader in the industry.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
proclaimerscv.com
Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months
Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
Fox5 KVVU
Bullhead City school reports vandalism by students hoping to cancel class
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School administrators in Bullhead City have reported vandalism in campus bathrooms by students who posted on social media that the crimes were in an attempt to shut the building down. “In addition to the damage that has already been done, we’ve received reports from the...
Police search for missing 20-year-old man last seen in Kingman Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Kingman, Arizona. Ezekiel Keith McLeod, 20, was last seen leaving a home in the 3200 block of Hualapai Mountain Road on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:10 p.m., police stated in a news release. McLeod is described […]
Kingman man accused of abusing girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Kingman man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-month-old child, police said. Anthony Bone, 24, was arrested on a felony child abuse charge after the child’s mother contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office last week. The mother told police that she saw her baby had “severe bruising” on her butt […]
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
arizonasuntimes.com
Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’
Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chocolate Festival to benefit local church
BULLHEAD CITY – For just $10, attendees to the Anything Chocolate Festival on Feb 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at Community Lutheran Church (CLC), 2275 Ricca Rd., Bullhead City, can get a potato bar, oodles of chocolate goodies and a soft drink – all while contributing to a fund that will get the church connected to city water.
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old mother celebrating good grades killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young mother who was out celebrating her good grades but ended up getting out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway and then was fatally struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock, is...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Caleb David Stark, 1997-2023
We are sad to announce that Caleb passed away on January 25, 2023, in Vallejo. We all hope that you are finally at peace, dear grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Caleb was born May 27, 1997, in Victorville. His biological parents Michael and Sarah moved to Eureka when...
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
Man dies from ‘traumatic’ injuries after being hit by two vehicles on SR-99
(KTXL) — A fatal collision occurred on Thursday along southbound SR-99 after a man attempting to cross the highway was struck by two vehicles, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 6:51 p.m. when the man attempted to cross the roadway from the east shoulder. On Friday, the Sacramento County […]
KTVU FOX 2
'I'm sick and tired of this,' Newsom says after California sees another mass shooting in days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed frustration and anger on Tuesday after responding to another mass shooting in the state, this time in Half Moon Bay. "I’m damn sick and tired of this stuff. I’m sick and tired of this," said Newsom in front of a...
Comments / 0