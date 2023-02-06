ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Mebane man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man was arrested last week and faces multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the ACSO investigators were told about the possible sexual exploitation of a minor.

Alamance County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

During the investigation, detectives found reason to believe that Barrie William Oblinger, 70, of Mebane, allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material to the internet.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office Street Crimes Unit, the Special Victims Unit and the Electronic Forensics Intelligence Team executed a search warrant at a home on West Holt Street in Mebane in reference to the investigation.

After the search of a computer at the home, probable cause was established to charge and arrest Oblinger, who lived at the home.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and charged with:

  • two counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor
  • one count of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • one count of misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana
  • one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He is under a $125,000 secured bond.

