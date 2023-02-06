Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"There's nothing like it out there," says Inventor in Stockton who Created Solar-Powered TricyclejoemoodyStockton, CA
Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three InjuredcreteStockton, CA
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CAMichelsen ReportManteca, CA
Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?Robert J HansenModesto, CA
Related
Community Leader, Michael Baldwin, to speak at MLK Commemoration
Community Leader, Michael Baldwin, to speak at MLK Commemoration. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration invites you to attend the 29th Annual Martin Luther. King, Jr. Commemoration on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Community leader and activist. Michael Baldwin will speak at Modesto Junior College’s Performing Arts & Media Center, 435...
Creative Synergy
“Synergy: the interaction or cooperation of two or more organizations, substances, or other agents to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects.”. Are you ready to showcase your talent and take your art to the next level through collaboration with other artists? Join us at...
KidsView: Free or Cheap Things to do with Kiddos
While there are some fabulous parks and playgrounds in Modesto, there are plenty of other free (or cheap!) things you can do with your kiddos that is screen-free. We all know about the Modesto Farmer’s Market which is a great family-friendly outing, and very soon the Modesto Children’s Museum will be open, but what else is there? Oh, so much!
KidsView: Sensory Story Time Hosted by “Sensory Dough By Kelsie” & “Breathing Through”
KidsView: Sensory Story Time Hosted by “Sensory Dough By Kelsie” & “Breathing Through”. I recently attended the monthly Sensory Story Time for Tots Sponsored by Stanislaus First 5, held at the Petersen Event Center (108 Campus Way) near downtown Modesto. Kelsie van Rys and Veronica Tovar co-lead this storytime together, where they read an interactive story, where participants sing, dance, shout and engage in play that is all part of the monthly theme. It is a truly fun way to engage your senses through movement and play and connect with your Little in our often busy and hectic schedules. ModestoView highly recommends you take this hour out of your month to make memories you will cherish.
Annual Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon
Weathering late-night study sessions, team practices, and hours of reading, Stanislaus County high school students are pulling out all the stops as they head into the home stretch of preparations for the. . Hailed as the biggest academic event for local high schools, the decathlon is a series of tests,...
Local High School Students Prepare for Mock Trials
Local High School Students Prepare for Mock Trials. Student teams from local high schools will have their day in court soon. The annual Stanislaus County Mock Trials event is set to take place at 5:15 PM on February 2, 7, 9 & 16 at the Stanislaus County Courthouse, 800 11th Street, Modesto. The semifinals and championship rounds between the top teams will be held on February 25 at 9:30 AM at the SCOE Tom Changnon Education Center, 1325 H Street, Modesto. An awards ceremony will follow at approximately 3:30 PM at the Martin G. Petersen Event Center, 720 12th Street, Modesto.
SCOE Announces Names of Seven “Employees Making a Difference” to Represent Stanislaus County at Statewide Recognition Program
SCOE Announces Names of Seven “Employees Making a Difference” to Represent Stanislaus County at Statewide Recognition Program. The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region VII partnered to honor outstanding classified (non-supervisory) education employees in Stanislaus County. Called “Employees Making a Difference,” school districts throughout the county selected their own honorees and forwarded nominations to SCOE. Twenty-nine outstanding classified staff were honored at the event on January 18, 2023, and seven honorees were selected to represent Stanislaus County in the California Department of Education’s statewide recognition program. The representatives (one from each work-category) announced were:
ModestoView
Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
859
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.http://www.modestoview.com
Comments / 0