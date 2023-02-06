KidsView: Sensory Story Time Hosted by “Sensory Dough By Kelsie” & “Breathing Through”. I recently attended the monthly Sensory Story Time for Tots Sponsored by Stanislaus First 5, held at the Petersen Event Center (108 Campus Way) near downtown Modesto. Kelsie van Rys and Veronica Tovar co-lead this storytime together, where they read an interactive story, where participants sing, dance, shout and engage in play that is all part of the monthly theme. It is a truly fun way to engage your senses through movement and play and connect with your Little in our often busy and hectic schedules. ModestoView highly recommends you take this hour out of your month to make memories you will cherish.

MODESTO, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO