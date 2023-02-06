Read full article on original website
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Searching For Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. Deputies ask that you please avoid the area at this time. Investigators say they are looking for
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
‘Unimaginable’: Florida rapper recently acquitted of double murder arrested for killing pregnant mom, police say
A man who was recently acquitted of double murder was arrested Wednesday for killing a mother in New Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said.
St. Pete Police charge father over death of son, 13, during illegal street race
The father of a 13-year-old who died last month after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle is facing child neglect charges, St. Petersburg Police announced on Thursday.
Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders
As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars. One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg, a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police officer following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said. The car driven by Alex Greene, 21, eventually crashed into a business in Winter Haven. That’s a...
Deputies: 2 people found dead in Tampa apartment in apparent murder-suicide
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies said two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a Tampa apartment in what appears to be a murder-suicide. At around 4:50 p.m., law enforcement said deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartment on West Waters Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. That's where they found two dead adults with upper body trauma, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Have you seen Karina? Hillsborough deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Karina Perez?. Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are searching for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Tampa. She could be endangered. At around 1:30 p.m., Perez was seen leaving her home on West Nome Street wearing a black...
3 students arrested recently for various school threats in Manatee County
PARRISH, Fla. — Three students have been arrested in two days for threatening a mass shooting on social media recently in Manatee County, according to a sheriff's office news release. Authorities said a Parrish Community High School student posted a video to social media "simulating a mass shooting on...
Polk County families call for stricter bus stop safety guidelines after teen deaths
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is making safety improvements less than one week after 13-year-old Jadin Galindo was struck by a vehicle and killed while waiting for the bus. Mayor Jack Hilligoss told 10 Tampa Bay the city manager has “spoken with Duke Energy and...
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
Victim of carjacking speaks, detectives still search for suspect
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives identified the suspect they believe is responsible for the carjacking and shooting at a Tampa gas station that left one person dead on Feb. 4.
1 dead after truck crashes into Lakeland building
A 52-year-old man is dead after he crashed his truck into the side of a building in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
Deputy cadet arrested for grand theft in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a recent cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives were notified of some possible...
50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road. A 50-year-old man was found
Sheriff: Suspect in Polk County mass shooting killed by Lakeland officer after carjacking woman
A man wanted in connection with a mass shooting in Polk County is dead after a carjacking and police chase.
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
