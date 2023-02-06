TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies said two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a Tampa apartment in what appears to be a murder-suicide. At around 4:50 p.m., law enforcement said deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartment on West Waters Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. That's where they found two dead adults with upper body trauma, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

