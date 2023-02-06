ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

WFLA

Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 2 people found dead in Tampa apartment in apparent murder-suicide

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies said two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a Tampa apartment in what appears to be a murder-suicide. At around 4:50 p.m., law enforcement said deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartment on West Waters Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. That's where they found two dead adults with upper body trauma, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
CLEARWATER, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Deputy cadet arrested for grand theft in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a recent cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives were notified of some possible...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
