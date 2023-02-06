Police: Man doused victim in gasoline, threatened to light them on fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a victim in gasoline and then threatening to light them on fire, police said Monday.

Police say that they received a report of a disorderly person in the area of W 7th Street and Washington Street and located 42-year-old Nathan Strickland a short distance away.

Strickland was charged with second-degree menacing. He is being held at Jamestown City Jail awaiting arrgainment.

