ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Police: Man doused victim in gasoline, threatened to light them on fire

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGgti_0kePOYyc00

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a victim in gasoline and then threatening to light them on fire, police said Monday.

Police say that they received a report of a disorderly person in the area of W 7th Street and Washington Street and located 42-year-old Nathan Strickland a short distance away.

Strickland was charged with second-degree menacing. He is being held at Jamestown City Jail awaiting arrgainment.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 6

AmericanInNewYork
2d ago

This is not the Jamestown I grew up in. Either the powers that be need to get a grip on the criminals in Chautauqua County or We the People need to change the powers that be. Everyone from Hochul down needs to step up or be replaced. Now.

Reply(2)
8
lindakramer32
2d ago

when I moved to Jamestown it was a great place to live and now it's just horrible so much crime on the streets our governor needs to fix that or step down and let someone fix it

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wesb.com

James City Man Arrested in Bradford on Weapons Charges

A James City man was arrested in Bradford on weapons charges. According to the City of Bradford Police, officers responded to a call about an unwanted man knocking on a door on Kiwanis Court early Monday morning. The caller also said he believed the man had a gun. Officers located...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested in Storage Unit Theft

A Bradford Man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a storage unit. City Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua J. Elliott on a warrant dating back to May 25th, when Elliott allegedly stole contents from a locked storage unit at Blue Star Storage. Elliott is in McKean County Jail in lieu...
BRADFORD, PA
yourerie

Jet Pet: Beaker

A United Airlines plane returned to San Diego International Airport Tuesday morning shortly after take-off when an external laptop battery pack caught fire in the cabin. Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th …. Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th and Cherry Streets. Erie School Board approves sale of...
ERIE, PA
nyspnews.com

Local pair arrested for Machias break-in

On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
MACHIAS, NY
Shore News Network

Three charged for death of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott

BUFFALO, NY – 22-year-old Lewis A. Keys of Buffalo has been arraigned on manslaughter charges after being involved in the killing of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott in Buffalo. Two co-conspirators, 20-year-old Daiquan Busby and 39-year-old Christopher Busby were both arrained previously. According to court records, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the defendants, while acting in concert with each another, assaulted the victim inside an apartment building on the 100 block of Rodney Street in the City of Buffalo. The defendants are accused of fatally beating the victim by repeatedly punching, kicking and dragging him down the The post Three charged for death of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Law enforcement to discuss drug, weapons bust in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. This article will be updated […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Man arrested with ghost gun at International Bridge

On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo arrested Nathan A. Shea, 31 of Chicopee, MA, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor). On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo and Troopers out of SP Niagara responded to the Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY for a subject illegally possessing a ghost gun reported by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Investigation determined that Shea was in possession of a polymer 80 – 9mm Ghost Gun, with no serial number or identifying features. Shea stated that he has a pistol permit in the State of Massachusetts, but the ghost gun is not registered due the fact that it was a homemade pistol. Shea was processed at SP Niagara without incident and was released on an appearance, to appear before the City of Niagara Falls Court later in February 2023.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing fire truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to stealing fire truck in downtown Buffalo. Yassin A. Abdikadir, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, the highest charge in the indictment against him. In July 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., Buffalo fire responded to a call […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Delevan man charged with issuing a bad check in Yorkshire

Delevan man charged with issuing a bad check in Yorkshire. On February 1, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Randy Haudricourt, 68, of Delevan, NY for Issuing a Bad Check. An investigation into a bad check complaint reported by Community Bank in the town of Yorkshire revealed Haudricourt had written a check totaling $3,944.89 which was returned for insufficient funds.
DELEVAN, NY
YourErie

Early morning Vernon Township fire leaves two dead

UPDATE 12:12 p.m. – According to state police Fire Marshall Jeff Cross, the fire is no longer under investigation because the scene was destroyed. The fire seemed to have started on the first floor and spread to the second. Cross added, “There is nothing suspicious about the fire either.” A married couple and their dog […]
ERIE, PA
nyspnews.com

Limestone man arrested following home invasion burglary

On February 3, 2023, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Xander J. Grover, 19 of Limestone, NY for Burglary in the second degree, Criminal Mischief in the third degree, and Harassment in the second degree. In the early morning hours of February 3, 2023, Troopers were called to the scene...
LIMESTONE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy