Jayland Walker’s mother to attend State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Jayland Walker ‘s mother will be attending the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday night.

Walker, 25, was shot more than 40 times while running from Akron police officers on June 27. The incident followed a brief chase during which officers say he fired at them from his car.

The deadly shooting remains the focus of a BCI investigation.

Now, Pamela Walker will be Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes’ personal guest during the State of the Union Address. She will also take part in a closed-door session of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Tyre Nichols’ parents are also expected to participate in the caucus.

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address from the House Chamber at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

