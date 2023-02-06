ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

🔒Luxe Houston hotels where you and your special someone can slip away for a weekend staycation

HOUSTON – Amid the stresses of daily life, it’s easy to lose some of the magic in a relationship. A weekend getaway is a great way to reconnect. For a quick, stress-free bae-cation, consider staying close to home. There are plenty of romantic retreats to escape to here in Houston, whether you have your hearts set on an Instagram-perfect love-a-thon overflowing with champagne and rose petals or you simply want to embrace downtime and decompress.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Your home could burn down if you don’t do this to your dryer

HOUSTON – Upkeep on your possessions is sometimes a daunting task -- okay, sometimes, it’s a crippling thing that you think about at 5 a.m., wishing you could go to sleep again, and then promptly forget about after you finally do drift off again. But there is something...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Evidence Room, Episode 10 - The Pom-Pom Who’d Stop at Nothing

Houston – Wanda Holloway was the very model of a modern, middle-class mom. That is, until she became the focus of international attention following her arrest on charges of trying to hire a hitman to kill the mother of her daughter’s cheerleading rival. The entire ordeal came to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Red Cross shelter for storm survivors to stay open in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – Tornado victims staying at a makeshift shelter in Pasadena who thought they would have to be out by Friday are now learning that’s not the case. American Red Cross Job Director Melody Gayeski says there may have been a misunderstanding. “They’re not kicking us out,...
PASADENA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ghosted by company: Customer stuck paying for a service that doesn’t work

HOUSTON – Whether it’s a streaming service, a food box, or a clothing service, you probably have a subscription service to something. But a lot of these businesses and subscriptions are automated and getting in touch with someone when you have a problem can be tough. One woman asked Amy Davis for help when she was stuck paying for a service and a product that didn’t work.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Derrick is back! See his celebrity guest co-host for the week!

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Derrick Shore is back in Studio B! His celebrity guest co-host is HL’s favorite friend, Reagan Bregman! Bregman has been a guest on Houston Life several times. We’ve celebrated her engagement, the wedding, Knox’s birth and the big World Series win. Now she’s joining Derrick as the latest celebrity guest co-host. Plus. she’s sharing a spicy secret, exclusively on Houston Life!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Breaking Free: Empowering survivors of domestic violence in Texas

Houston – On any given day you are likely to come across a story about how a person was killed by their partner or maybe about an online dating meetup that ends in violence. In recent weeks, KPRC 2 News has reported on domestic-related violence and the horrific consequences nearly every day in our newscasts and on Click2Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cooler temps on the way

A gorgeous day is ahead this Thursday. We’ll go from the 40s this morning to the upper-60s this afternoon. It’s sunny with light winds all day. A dry cold front moves through tonight. This front will bring strong winds Friday, as well as a drop in temperatures. A...
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

10-year-old boy from Houston lands starring role on Broadway

A 10-year-old boy from Houston just packed up his life and moved to New York to star in Broadway. Bane Griffith is now starring as ‘Little Michael’ in “MJ The Musical”. He joined the cast on January 31 at the Neil Simon Theatre. This is Griffith’s Broadway debut.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy