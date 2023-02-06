Read full article on original website
🔒Luxe Houston hotels where you and your special someone can slip away for a weekend staycation
HOUSTON – Amid the stresses of daily life, it’s easy to lose some of the magic in a relationship. A weekend getaway is a great way to reconnect. For a quick, stress-free bae-cation, consider staying close to home. There are plenty of romantic retreats to escape to here in Houston, whether you have your hearts set on an Instagram-perfect love-a-thon overflowing with champagne and rose petals or you simply want to embrace downtime and decompress.
‘Time to goat home!’ 2 goats found wandering around Target store near Spring, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Oh, for goat’s sake, y’all!. Two goats -- yes, goats -- are now safely under the care of Harris County Animal Livestock after they were found wandering inside a Target store near Spring Wednesday afternoon. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4,...
‘I have anxiety. I’m depressed’: Mother of 4 forced to live out of hotel after Katy apartment infested with mice, mold
KATY – A community activist is calling out a Katy apartment complex for mold and mice inside a unit where a mother and her four children live. The mother said it took management months to respond to her emails and work orders, and now they want her to vacate the property because she has not paid February’s rent.
Your home could burn down if you don’t do this to your dryer
HOUSTON – Upkeep on your possessions is sometimes a daunting task -- okay, sometimes, it’s a crippling thing that you think about at 5 a.m., wishing you could go to sleep again, and then promptly forget about after you finally do drift off again. But there is something...
The Evidence Room, Episode 10 - The Pom-Pom Who’d Stop at Nothing
Houston – Wanda Holloway was the very model of a modern, middle-class mom. That is, until she became the focus of international attention following her arrest on charges of trying to hire a hitman to kill the mother of her daughter’s cheerleading rival. The entire ordeal came to...
‘We will not tolerate theft or endangerment of our animals’: Keepers find fence cut at Houston Zoo
Houston police were investigating Tuesday after it was discovered that a mesh fence was cut at the Houston Zoo. According to zoo officials, keepers noticed a four-inch gap in the mesh of the brown pelican habitat in the Children’s Zoo. They immediately determined that the animals in the exhibit...
Changing weather: Tracking showers and storms
Today at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, meteorologist Justin Stapleton joins us to discuss the weather changes on the way. He’s tracking showers and storms.
Red Cross shelter for storm survivors to stay open in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas – Tornado victims staying at a makeshift shelter in Pasadena who thought they would have to be out by Friday are now learning that’s not the case. American Red Cross Job Director Melody Gayeski says there may have been a misunderstanding. “They’re not kicking us out,...
Founder of Black Cowboy Museum illustrating new way to teach children Black history
The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg is a place dedicated to teaching the layered and uncovered pieces of Texas’ history. Now, the founder and curator is illustrating a new lesson plan for children this Black History Month. From his boots to feather topped hat, Larry Callies doesn’t just wear...
Ghosted by company: Customer stuck paying for a service that doesn’t work
HOUSTON – Whether it’s a streaming service, a food box, or a clothing service, you probably have a subscription service to something. But a lot of these businesses and subscriptions are automated and getting in touch with someone when you have a problem can be tough. One woman asked Amy Davis for help when she was stuck paying for a service and a product that didn’t work.
JCC Houston set to debut new culinary kitchen with cooking classes and guest celebrity chefs
HOUSTON – It’s an exciting time down at the Jewish Community Center in Meyerland as they’ve been doing major renovations after being completely flooded out by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Next month, they are set to open the Cramer-Jacobs culinary studio, a perfect place to learn new...
Derrick is back! See his celebrity guest co-host for the week!
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Derrick Shore is back in Studio B! His celebrity guest co-host is HL’s favorite friend, Reagan Bregman! Bregman has been a guest on Houston Life several times. We’ve celebrated her engagement, the wedding, Knox’s birth and the big World Series win. Now she’s joining Derrick as the latest celebrity guest co-host. Plus. she’s sharing a spicy secret, exclusively on Houston Life!
Breaking Free: Empowering survivors of domestic violence in Texas
Houston – On any given day you are likely to come across a story about how a person was killed by their partner or maybe about an online dating meetup that ends in violence. In recent weeks, KPRC 2 News has reported on domestic-related violence and the horrific consequences nearly every day in our newscasts and on Click2Houston.
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
13-year-old shot while sleeping in her bed during drive-by at north Harris County apartment complex: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping in her bed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. HCSO responded to reports of a drive-by in progress at Altanova Apartments, located at 15414...
Cooler temps on the way
A gorgeous day is ahead this Thursday. We’ll go from the 40s this morning to the upper-60s this afternoon. It’s sunny with light winds all day. A dry cold front moves through tonight. This front will bring strong winds Friday, as well as a drop in temperatures. A...
10-year-old boy from Houston lands starring role on Broadway
A 10-year-old boy from Houston just packed up his life and moved to New York to star in Broadway. Bane Griffith is now starring as ‘Little Michael’ in “MJ The Musical”. He joined the cast on January 31 at the Neil Simon Theatre. This is Griffith’s Broadway debut.
Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say
HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo announces major expansion of jail competency to cut backlog
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a major expansion of the jail competency restoration program to cut the backlog and reduce jail population. The program was approved by Harris County Commissioners Court last week. According to a news release, the program will also double the number of...
