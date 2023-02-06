Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball win streak hits 10 in a row

ONONDAGA COUNTY – As if a double-digit win streak wasn’t special enough, the Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball team celebrated another special achievement.

Right after the Eagles held off Cato-Meridian 47-41 for its 10th win in a row last Thursday night, it honored head coach Leslie Ahern with a surprise ceremony after the game.

Ahern had passed 100 career wins on Jan. 10 when J-E beat Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, but decided to celebrate it now on the same night it honored seniors Riley Crawford, Delaney Barrigar and Katelyn Jaimes.

Not that Cato-Meridian made it easy. Bashed 57-35 by the Eagles early in January, the Blue Devils quieted J-E for much of the first half, yet could not take full advantage.

Outscoring Cato 17-11 in the third quarter, J-E gained a cushion and held on as Erin LaVancha amassed nine points, 10 rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocks to lead the way.

Abbie Ahern got 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Brooke Chiaramonte stepped up with 12 points, adding three rebounds. Ava Hildebrant had 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Through all of the ups and downs and challenges it faced, Bishop Ludden still was looming as a serious threat with the Class AA playoffs nearing.

Ludden proved this again during last Monday’s 83-26 romp over Solvay where it built a 51-12 advantage by halftime and eventually got four players to score in double figures while recording 28 steals.

Amarah Streiff led with 20 points, six rebounds and five steals. Elizabeth Gaughan also had five steals as Jordyn Townes set a career mark with 19 points and Ava Carpenter got 17 points. Bridget Dunham added 11 points as Neonna Turk (11 points) and Shay’Eanna Turk (eight points) accounted for most of the Bearcats’ production.

In a non-league game Sunday against Albany Academy, Ludden jumped out 28-11 in the first quarter on the way to an 80-62 victory that improved the Gaelic Knights’ overall record to 10-6.

Streiff proved unstoppable again, pouring in 31 points and adding seven assists. Dunham amassed 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, with Carpenter earning 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Elizabeth Gaughan had 13 points and six rebounds.

was back in action last Tuesday for a non-league game against Jamesville-DeWitt, where it played solid defense but still lost 42-35 to the Red Rams.

Even as it contained J-D in the early going, the Wildcats paid for having scored just two points in the first quarter, falling into a deficit which it could not overcome.

Isabella Quinones led WG with 11 points. Alaina Dudzinski got eight points, with Hannah Sparks adding six points as Aniyah Neal (18 points) and Ava Sandroni (14 points) carried the Rams’ attack.