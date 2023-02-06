Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
After-Hours Alert: Why Lyft Shares Are Crashing
Lyft Inc LYFT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lyft said fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.16 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Lyft said active riders...
Cboe: What Are Index Options And Why Should Traders Use Them?
Arianne Adams, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, was recently interviewed by Benzinga. Cboe Global Markets is a leading provider of market infrastructure, operating in 26 markets globally, and offers trading in options, futures, equities, FX, digital assets and more for retail investors. The company has long been an innovator in financial products.
Trading Strategies For PayPal Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings
PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is set to print its fourth-quarter financial results after the markets close on Thursday. Analysts expect the company to report EPS of $1.20 on revenues of $7.39 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 30. Ahead of the earnings print, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on PayPal and cut the price target by $5, from $105 to $100. The new price target suggests 23% upside for the stock. When PayPal printed its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 3, the stock plunged almost 7% at one point the following day but ran into a group of buyers...
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
Why Cloudflare Stock Is Rising After Hours
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the software company reported better-than-expected financial results, showing strong top-line growth. What Happened: Cloudflare said fourth-quarter revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $274.7 million, which beat consensus estimates of $274.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat estimates of 4 cents per share. Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $78.1 million, up from $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow came in at $33.7 million. Cloudflare ended the quarter with cash, equivalents, and available securities for sale of $1.649 billion. “During...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Is Moving
Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB shares are trading lower by 6.18% to $0.92 Thursday afternoon. Shares are trading lower in sympathy with peer cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, which released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), down 28% year over year.
Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Dip
The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Expedia Stock Is Diving After Hours: What's Going On?
Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results that were negatively impacted by severe weather. What Happened: Expedia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.618 billion, up 15% year-over-year, driven by growth across the company. The online travel agency company reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.65 per share. Expedia noted that it experienced "friction" from transforming its business model and technology platform, but demand remained strong. "While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the...
Canopy Growth Stock Drops On Q3 2023 Net Revenue Decline Of 28% YoY, Transitioning To Asset-Light Model
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED released its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), a 28% decrease compared to Q3 FY2022. Q3 2023 Financial Highlights. Gross margin was (2%) as compared to 7% in Q3 FY2022. Net Loss in...
The SPY Consolidates As Investors Grow Increasingly Bullish: What To Watch
The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) opened higher Thursday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the market ETF down to near flat. The SPY has been consolidating since Feb. 3, and over the last three trading days, the ETF has printed a double inside bar pattern on the daily chart, with all of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s price action taking place within Tuesday’s trading range. The pattern leans bullish in this case, as the SPY was trading in a fairly consistent uptrend before entering consolidation. According to an American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) survey, bullish sentiment among individual investors is rising....
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Affirm Earnings Came In Cold: What Do Analysts Think About The Stock Now?
Affirm issued a loss per share of $1.10 for its fiscal second quarter of 2023, and reported revenues of $400 million. Here's what analysts at RBC Capital Markets, and DA Davidson think about the company's earnings. Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM topped off the earnings season for “buy now, pay later”...
Why Tilray (TLRY) Shares Are Falling
Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower by 4.46% to $2.90 during Thursday's session. Shares are trading lower in sympathy with peer cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), which released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), down 28% year over year. Tilray traders and investors may also watching for peer Aurora Cannabis second-quarter earnings results, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Aurora Cannabis is expected to report a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $41.38 million. Tilray Inc has a 52-week high of $9.08 and a 52-week low of $2.52. Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Why SNDL (Sundial Growers) Stock Is Diving
SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares are trading lower by 5.45% to $2.08 during Thursday's session. Shares are trading lower in sympathy with peer cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), which released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), down 28% year over year. SNDL traders and investors may also watching for peer Aurora Cannabis second-quarter earnings results, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Aurora Cannabis is expected to report a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $41.38 million. SNDL Inc has a 52-week high of $8.91 and a 52-week low of $1.95. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Analysts Says Azenta Could See Recovery, Stock Likely Rangebound
Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) reported a Q1 EPS of $0.12, beating the consensus of $0.08. Sales increased 28% Y/Y to $178.37 million, missing the consensus of $181.73 million. Organic revenue declined 1%, which excludes four percentage points of headwind from foreign exchange and $46 million revenue contribution from acquired businesses, B Medical and Barkey. Organic growth was 7%, excluding COVID impacts. Q2 FY23 revenue is expected to be $156-$171 million, and adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $(0.04)-$0.04. Stephens writes that Azenta earnings fell short of consensus estimates but were in line with buy-side expectations. It downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-weight with a price target...
