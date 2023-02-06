Read full article on original website
Related
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has died: reports
Marv Kellum, a linebacker who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win their first two Super Bowls, died over the weekend, according to reports. According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him in November, he had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma. NASCAR star sentenced to prison in...
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Here’s what Mahomes says about his ankle for the Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes says he's “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game.
Inside Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Insane Shoe Closet
Kansas City Chiefs QB (and likely NFL MVP again) Patrick Mahomes lives two different lives. In one, he runs from linebackers and does an excellent job helping the team win games. In the other, he plays around in a shoe closet that can only be described as insane. He allowed everyone a look inside this second shoe life.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
Tony Pollard Connected To Broncos Ahead Of NFL Free Agency
2022 was a big season for running back Tony Pollard. After playing a part-time role with the Dallas Cowboys behind Ezekiel Elliott for the first three seasons of his career, he took on a bigger role in the offense this season and thrived. Tony Pollard proved that he can not...
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gives Hilarious Response on Rihanna Performing
In six days, pop artist and music icon Rihanna will take the stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show... The post WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gives Hilarious Response on Rihanna Performing appeared first on Outsider.
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network from Super Bowl after woman’s complaint
Michael Irvin has been sent home from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin, 56, told his side of the incident on an interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I...
SB Nation
Analytics prove that Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes is closer than people think
While the NFL is the ultimate team sport, the focus on quarterbacks continues to grow and grow. In this year’s Super Bowl, the attention given to the quarterbacks is well deserved. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts represent the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles perfectly and should make for an exciting game.
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
Comments / 0