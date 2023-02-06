ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History In Trenton: Shiloh Baptist Church

TRENTON – Today’s article will be highlighting the history of Shiloh Baptist Church. According to the Trenton Historical Society, Shiloh Baptist Church is the city’s oldest African American Baptist congregation. Founded in 1880, Shiloh would not be incorporated until 1897 according to their website. Shiloh Baptist has...
TRENTON, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement Districtisan “Avenue for All” with numerous retailers, services, restaurants, and bars owned and operated by people from a wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities, is honoring Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses on the Ave: Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure, and the soon to open Sawubona Creativity Project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Community needs to rally around Trenton boys basketball team (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Jennifer Williams got both memo and message — the Trenton Central High School boys basketball team plays for and represents this capital city. Williams, a seated first-term member of city council, attended the basketball showdown between Trenton and St. Thomas Aquinas as the lone Caucasian female supporter while a popular Trenton High basketball historian who prefers anonymity, continued his loyalty and legacy as almost always present and accounted for.
TRENTON, NJ
headynj.com

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
trentondaily.com

HAPPENING TODAY: Networking Event Announced at Cooper’s Riverview

If you’re looking for a fun and productive weeknight out on the town, tonight’s upcoming network event is just your opportunity!. Networking can be challenging. Although you try to make all the right connections, reaching the right people at the right time can sometimes be difficult. Through designated networking events, businesspeople and other key stakeholders can meet under one roof to connect and make great things happen. If you’re a professional in the Capital City looking to network with other like-minded innovators, this evening’s event will undoubtedly be one for the books.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rev. Antonio Porter Will Be Installed at 8th Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church

BAYONNE, NJ – Rev. Antonio Porter will be installed at the 8th pastor of Friendship Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26. At a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. last month, Rev. Porter, born and raised in Trenton as the second of eight children, said that he left his hometown to go to college to get the skills he needed to do what he’s doing now as a minister. He said he intended to go back to Trenton to preach but got side tracked to Bayonne. Tragically, long-time pastor Rev. H. Gene Sykes, who led Friendship Baptist Church as pastor for...
BAYONNE, NJ
trentondaily.com

Foundation Academies Need You for the Upcoming 100 Man Welcome

Attention all gentlemen – your presence is requested for an incredible event happening right here in Trenton!. To celebrate the 100th day of school, Foundation Academies will be hosting their annual 100 Man Welcome. But they can’t pull off this epic event without your help! Foundation Academies is currently seeking 100 positive men from our community to greet students as they make their way into school. Whether you are a father, a leader, a serviceman, or anything in between, by just being there, you will undoubtedly be a source of encouragement and inspiration to the students. If you want to show up for our city’s youth and let them know you’re invested in their future, this is wonderful opportunity to show your support.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Spring Street Neighborhood

TRENTON – In celebration of the rich black history in Trenton, today’s topic is the Spring Street Neighborhood. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, Spring Street was the center of Trenton’s middle-class African-American community. Through the 1920s, only one family identified as non-White on the street. However, by the turn of the decade, most residents were declared “colored” or “mulatto.”
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe. The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8. She had last been seen...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton needs more than one director for Health and Recreation departments (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Let’s deploy a word never before used here — ‘cockamamie’ — which defines as ridiculous or implausible. The adjective serves as perfect description for this idea that Maria Richardson, already director of Recreation Natural Resources & Culture can serve as acting director for the Health & Human Services Department. And, when Mayor Reed Gusciora leaves town for an expanded period of time, Richardson occasionally stands in as city leader. She may or may not write grants for Trenton. And, there have been sightings of Richardson driving a street sweeper in the East Ward.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy