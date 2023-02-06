Read full article on original website
Only one home on the market: A look at Sugar Land's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 2610 Oakland Drive. (Courtesy HAR) Austin Meadows is a single-family residential community off Hwy. 59 in Sugar Land. The community is located near several parks, including Brazos River Park, Sugar Land Park and Crescent Lakes Park. It is also near Sweetwater Country Club. Median home value:...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County to complete buyout of 110 homes flooded in 2016 rain events
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been…
Goats found wandering inside north Harris County Target store, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A couple of goats were caught wandering around a department store in north Harris County on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office Facebook page. The goats were found at the Target on Cypresswood near the North Freeway. Deputies showed up and...
mocomotive.com
Project to extend Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978 begins
A new four-lane road connecting Hwy. 249 and FM 2978 will likely be constructed in three sections (Courtesy Canva) Montgomery County has begun design work and construction on a project to extend Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978, Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley said in a Jan. 9 interview. The project,…
mocomotive.com
Houston-area PRD Land Development Services acquires American Civil Engineering Services
Houston-area civil engineering firm PRD Land Development Services, LLC has expanded with the acquisition of American Civil Engineering Services, adding an office in Conroe, Texas. “I am pleased with the firm’s recent growth,” said Trent Perez, owner of PRD Land Development Services. “Adding ACES’ combined 20 years of talent and…
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth
Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
mocomotive.com
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
fox26houston.com
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Freeway, several lanes closed for investigation
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several lanes of traffic are closed on the Southwest Freeway following a deadly three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the crash occurred between U.S. 90 and Dairy Ashford. Officials said two vehicles overturned, and one person died on the scene.
Conroe considers speed limit changes on FM 830, Longmire Road
Conroe discussed changes to speed limits on FM 830 and Longmire Road on Feb. 8. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe city officials considered changing the speed limits on FM 830 and Longmire Road during a Feb. 8 workshop meeting. During the meeting, City Engineer Chris Bogert presented two agenda items regarding...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County finalizes court interpreter pay schedule
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court memorialized the court interpreter pay at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted to memorialize, or agree on record, to the pay schedule for a new level of contract pay for court interpreters at its Feb. 7 meeting. Several…
Click2Houston.com
Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
mocomotive.com
Deputies looking for missing teen in Montgomery County
NEW CANEY, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a teenage boy who is missing. Jace Gilmore, who is 16, was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney. Jace is about 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County files resolution requesting $15.5M from state for active shooter training facility
Jason Millsaps, executive director of MCOHSEM, spoke to the court regarding the resolution. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved a resolution seeking $15.5 million from the Texas Legislature to fund an active shooter training facility. Montgomery County Commissioners Court is seeking to formally acquire the former Keefer…
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after 4-vehicle crash in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One man is dead after a four-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the crash, which was reported in the 500 block of Rankin Road around 4:30 p.m. According to deputies, four vehicles were involved in the crash and one was...
TxDOT purchasing right of way for Magnolia Relief Route project
The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of way for the Magnolia Relief Route project, which will span around the city of Magnolia from Hwy. 249 to FM 1488. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of...
mocomotive.com
Community Partners of Montgomery County celebrates 25 years of serving local children
The nonprofit organization maintains the Rainbow Room in the local Child Protective Services office in Conroe and is run by volunteers. (Courtesy Community Partners of Montgomery County) Community Partners of Montgomery County will celebrate its 25th anniversary Feb. 12. The nonprofit organization maintains the Rainbow Room in the local Child…
From a sugar mill to a hospital, Sugar Land's top employer continues to focus on community
The Houston Methodist Sugar Land is now the city's largest private employer. It's not a sugar mill, but its employees have a similar mentality.
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
Pearland starts construction at Dixie Farm Road, FM 518 intersection
Construction on the intersection began Feb. 6 and is expected to take about six months, according to the Pearland's Facebook page. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Pearland’s contractor SAPO Engineering Consultants began construction at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and FM 518, or Broadway Street, on Feb. 6.
