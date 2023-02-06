Read full article on original website
Related
Marijuana Bill Introduced in Congress as Industry Readies for Growth
The first marijuana bill of the new Congress has been introduced. Cannabis stocks in the United States and Canada typically rise when legal reforms are proposed, as they did in December when President Joe Biden signed a marijuana research bill into law, Seeking Alpha reported Monday (Jan. 16). The bill...
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
Rep. Shelley Kloba Leads Another Push To Legalize Homegrown Cannabis In Washington State
Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba introduced a bill Thursday to regulate cannabis home growing in Washington. House Bill 1614 which legalizes home cultivation of up to six cannabis plants for adults is scheduled for a public hearing in Washington's House Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee on Feb. 2. The measure is...
Florida bill could hand gun owners huge win, make the US a constitutional carry majority country
Florida Republicans introduced a constitutional carry bill on Monday, which could tip the U.S. to having a majority of states with permitless carry if the bill is signed into law.
Indiana State Sen. Ford Signs 2 Cannabis Bills, Calls For Discussion Prompted By Law Enforcement
State Senator Jon Ford (R) recently supported two marijuana-related bills in the Hoosier State where possession is illegal though there is support for both recreational and medical legalization. Ford explained that he become interested in this legislation when a member of law enforcement approached him and brought the confusing issue...
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
Federal judge rejects Florida Gov. DeSantis’ request to evaluate trans kids in Medicaid fight
The rule went into effect in August, and Hinkle refused in October to issue a preliminary injunction to block it.
AOL Corp
Idaho Republican who vowed to protect ‘traditional marriage’ wants to eliminate licenses
A Republican state senator who vowed to protect “traditional” marriage plans to propose legislation that would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho — a GOP tactic in other states to prevent same-sex marriages. The proposal, which must be introduced by a legislative committee before it becomes a bill...
After calling it 'trash,' Florida commissioner pushes DeSantis to craft true African American curriculum
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who is also a local pastor and teaches political science at Florida A&M University, is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop an African American studies college curriculum that actually reflects the Black experience. In rare agreement with Florida's Republican governor, Proctor, a Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to...
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
American gun laws to expect in 2023
Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
195K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0