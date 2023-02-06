ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Emotions run high in Turkey amid questions over state response to deadly quake

CNN — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted to "shortcomings" as it emerged his government restricted Twitter access amid growing anger over the state's response to the massive earthquake earlier this week, which is now known to have killed more than 11,000 people. Two days after the quake...
Australia to purge Chinese-made cameras from its defense department

CNN — Australia's defense ministry will remove Chinese-made cameras from its offices over spying concerns, the country's Minister for Defence Richard Marles has said. The concerns were raised by Senator James Paterson of the opposition Liberal Party, who said Wednesday that he had conducted an "audit" of Chinese-made security devices in use on Australian government premises.

