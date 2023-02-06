Activision Blizzard Q4 Earnings Highlights: Net Bookings Record, Call Of Duty Performance, Microsoft Deal Update And More

Fox Corp. expanded its share buyback plan by $3 billion on Wednesday and surpassed second-quarter revenue estimates as the FIFA World Cup and the midterm election boosted the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company’s advertising business. Its shares rose 5% after the company’s first results report since Murdoch last month scrapped a plan to reunite Fox and News Corp on grounds that the merger was not in the best interest of shareholders. News Corp is parent of The Post. Fox’s ad revenue rose nearly 4% to $2.5 billion, beating expectations of $2.39 billion, in what was a tough quarter for ad-reliant companies as businesses worried about high inflation and rising...

1 DAY AGO