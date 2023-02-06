Activision Blizzard Q4 Earnings Highlights: Net Bookings Record, Call Of Duty Performance, Microsoft Deal Update And More

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Tyson Foods, Activision Blizzard And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With Nasdaq stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares gained 1.3% to $64.86 in after-hours trading.
techxplore.com
Microsoft's Activision takeover bid dealt setback in UK
Microsoft's planned $69-billion takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard could significantly harm competition and consumer choice, UK regulators concluded in provisional findings Wednesday. Xbox-owner Microsoft launched early last year its bid to create the world's third biggest gaming company by revenue by purchasing the owner of hit games "Candy...
FTSE 100 index hits record high; CMA deals blow to Microsoft’s Activision takeover – business live
Blue-chip share index climbs on hopes that inflation has peaked, while Turkey’s stock market halts trading after main index drops 7%
Pachter Pounds The Gavel On Activision Deal, Says Microsoft Prepared To Beat Regulators 'Into Submission'
The United Kingdom's Competitions and Markets Authority has indicated the deal between Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI and Microsoft Corp MSFT could hurt competition in the space. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter laid out why the regulatory chatter is really just noise and explained why he expects the deal to go through...
Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, Pinterest: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders remained wary of rising bond yields. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield closed 11 basis points higher while the yield on the 2-year notes rose 18 basis points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% down while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% lower. Market participants will now be watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
GM Posts Record Earnings In 2022, Plans $2B In Cost Cuts By 2024
GM had record earnings of $14.5 billion in 2022 and total revenue of $156.7 billion, according to its newly released full-year financial statement. The automaker also announced a plan to cut $2 billion in costs over the next two years. It intends to make 30 to 50 percent of those reductions in 2023.
Apple vs. Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Tech Stock Is The Best Value?
Tech stocks have recovered some lost ground in 2023. But which of the three is the best-value play: Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon? We look at the fundamentals and reach our conclusion.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
FTX's new boss says security was so weak that founders could 'download half a billion dollars' of crypto without detection, report says
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III also said his first 48 hours in charge of FTX were "pure hell," according to court testimony reported by Coindesk.
Fox beats Q2 estimates as World Cup powers earnings
Fox Corp. expanded its share buyback plan by $3 billion on Wednesday and surpassed second-quarter revenue estimates as the FIFA World Cup and the midterm election boosted the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company’s advertising business. Its shares rose 5% after the company’s first results report since Murdoch last month scrapped a plan to reunite Fox and News Corp on grounds that the merger was not in the best interest of shareholders. News Corp is parent of The Post. Fox’s ad revenue rose nearly 4% to $2.5 billion, beating expectations of $2.39 billion, in what was a tough quarter for ad-reliant companies as businesses worried about high inflation and rising...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Robinhood’s $57 Million Error Leads to Earnings Miss
The processing error led CEO Vlad Tenev to cancel 2022 bonuses for top executives
Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes
The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring. Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring, it was reported in August 2022.
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
One YouTuber makes $650,000 a year recording himself crushing everything from PlayStation consoles to human teeth. Say hello to the estimated $165 million destructo-economy.
Clips of hydraulic press machines crushing cars and industrial shredders destroying appliances have garnered massive audiences and profits online.
Philip Morris Reports Q4 Earnings Above Street View
Philip Morris International Inc PM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.6% year-on-year to $8.15 billion, beating the consensus of $7.58 billion. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, net revenues increased by 7.9% on an organic basis, and total shipment volume increased by 2.6%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco unit shipment volume in...
AOL Corp
Stocks moving in after-hours: Chegg, Simon Property, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Spirit
Chegg shares fell about 20% after the education company's 2023 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations. Chegg sees revenue of $745 million to $760 million versus estimates of $820.5 million. The company's fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents came in above analyst expectations of 38...
Benzinga
Canopy Growth Stock Drops On Q3 2023 Net Revenue Decline Of 28% YoY, Transitioning To Asset-Light Model
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED released its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), a 28% decrease compared to Q3 FY2022. Q3 2023 Financial Highlights. Gross margin was (2%) as compared to 7% in Q3 FY2022. Net Loss in...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
195K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0