Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, Pinterest: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders remained wary of rising bond yields. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield closed 11 basis points higher while the yield on the 2-year notes rose 18 basis points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% down while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% lower. Market participants will now be watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
These 3 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter. Can You Still Buy?
Spotify, Tesla, and Amazon are leading the indices higher in the first quarter of 2023.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
2 FAANG Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two inexpensive stocks primed to deliver triple-digit returns by 2027.
Bed Bath & Beyond surged 120%, then plunged as the embattled retailer secured a $1 billion fundraising deal to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond surged as much as 120% Monday and then plunged after it announced a $1 billion funding deal. The shares fell almost 37% in after-hours trading after the company detailed its capital-raising plan. The home goods retailer has been preparing for bankruptcy as it failed to turnaround...
Mattel Sales, Earnings Tumble in Fourth Quarter
Mattel saw its toy sales and earnings tumble during the fourth quarter as its best known brand, Barbie, is set for a Hollywood movie adaptation that stars Margot Robbie. During the fourth quarter, Mattel posted overall revenues from holiday season sales at $1.4 billion, which was down 22 percent from a year-earlier $1.79 billion and a miss on an analyst estimate of $1.68 billion revenue. Mattel also saw net income tumble to $16.1 million, compared to $225.8 million in 2021, and the adjusted earnings per-share came to 18 cents, against a year-earlier 53 cents, and another miss on a 29 cents...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Amazon benefits from a strong market presence in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. MercadoLibre operates the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Shares of Amazon and MercadoLibre are trading at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today
Enphase reported record quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter. Impressive increases in profit margin aren't likely to continue in the near future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?
The social media company is finally stabilizing as the worst effects of the pandemic wind down.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Motley Fool
Why The Trade Desk Rose 13.1% in January
Growth stocks saw a rally in January as investors became optimistic for a "soft landing" in the economy. However, the near term looks fairly uncertain, with The Trade Desk still trading at a high multiple and the ad market continuing to be soft. Yet over the long term, The Trade...
CNBC
Uber beats estimates and the stock is up
Reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates. Shares closed up 5% for the day. Earnings per share: 29 cents vs. 18 cent loss expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.6 billion vs. $8.49 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter was up 49% year...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
Apple Stock: What Analysts Are Saying After Q1 Earnings
Apple’s earnings report was far from pristine, but Wall Street had more of a glass-half-full take on the results and outlook. Here is what Apple stock investors should know.
