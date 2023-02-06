Mattel saw its toy sales and earnings tumble during the fourth quarter as its best known brand, Barbie, is set for a Hollywood movie adaptation that stars Margot Robbie. During the fourth quarter, Mattel posted overall revenues from holiday season sales at $1.4 billion, which was down 22 percent from a year-earlier $1.79 billion and a miss on an analyst estimate of $1.68 billion revenue. Mattel also saw net income tumble to $16.1 million, compared to $225.8 million in 2021, and the adjusted earnings per-share came to 18 cents, against a year-earlier 53 cents, and another miss on a 29 cents...

22 HOURS AGO