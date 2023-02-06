ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Hollywood Reporter

‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices

In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
Looper

AMC Theaters Is Rolling Out A New Tiered Pricing System (And It'll Make Moviegoing Even More Expensive)

With the 2020s in full swing, it's a weird time for movie theaters. The COVID-19 pandemic severely hurt every theater company out there as movie releases of all kinds were put on hold, and potential moviegoers were inclined to stay at home. Not to mention, the rise of streaming services hasn't helped matters, with loads of new releases skipping theaters entirely in favor of streaming-exclusive debuts. Even major theater chains like Regal Cinemas, which is in the midst of closing several locations due to bankruptcy, are reeling from these landscape changes.
disneyfoodblog.com

Better Seats Will Cost MORE Soon at AMC Movie Theaters

Buying tickets to the movie theater could cost you MORE soon…but there also might be some new options for cheaper tickets, too. AMC Theaters are introducing a new ticket system, which has different seats in the theater priced higher or lower depending on location. The system is set to roll out this week, and it might impact your next night out at the theater!
IndieWire

AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership

AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
Motley Fool

AMC is Changing How It Prices Tickets. A Better Seat Could Cost You More

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What happened. AMC Theatres, the largest movie...
B.R. Shenoy

AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets

Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.
