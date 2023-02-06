Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
The New York entertainer giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices
In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
AMC Theaters getting pummeled for their 3-tier seat pricing: 'Corporate greed'
AMC Theatres announced its three-tier seat pricing on Monday, sparking outrage from some who claim the move will hurt low-income moviegoers.
AMC Theaters Is Rolling Out A New Tiered Pricing System (And It'll Make Moviegoing Even More Expensive)
With the 2020s in full swing, it's a weird time for movie theaters. The COVID-19 pandemic severely hurt every theater company out there as movie releases of all kinds were put on hold, and potential moviegoers were inclined to stay at home. Not to mention, the rise of streaming services hasn't helped matters, with loads of new releases skipping theaters entirely in favor of streaming-exclusive debuts. Even major theater chains like Regal Cinemas, which is in the midst of closing several locations due to bankruptcy, are reeling from these landscape changes.
AMC theaters will charge according to which seats you choose. Here’s how it works
Why is AMC changing its ticket pricing? How did people react to the pricing changes?
How to Transfer Netflix Profiles Before the Password-Sharing Crackdown
It’s no secret that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Soon you’ll find yourself paying an additional charge if individuals outside your household access your Netflix account. While we don’t have details on when the change is rolling out, Netflix has already provided a tool to ease...
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
AMC to charge extra for ‘best’ movie seats, and fans aren’t happy. Here’s what to know
One movie lover criticized the policy as “more expensive and more annoying.”
Elijah Wood slams AMC Theaters new plan to change ticket prices bases on 'sightline'
Actor Elijah Wood has slammed a new ticket pricing scheme introduced by AMC theaters, as he claims it will ruin the 'sacred democratic space' of movie theaters.
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin finally dethrones Avatar at the box office
Someone had to do it, and it was M. Night Shyamalan who finally knocked down James Cameron. The director's latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, topped the domestic box office this weekend with a $14.2 million debut, marking the first time since December that Avatar: The Way of Water didn't come in at number one. Cameron's sci-fi epic spent an impressive seven consecutive weeks in the top position. The $14.2 million opening for Knock at the Cabin was the lowest of Shyamalan's career, and it came in below the $16.8 million debut of his previous movie, 2021's Old. Still, it's not bad for a film that reportedly had a budget of only $20 million. In...
A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix
Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
Movie theaters get creative with food and drink as they struggle to fill seats
Even with hits like "Avatar: The Way of Water," movie theaters are struggling with empty seats and heavy debt loads. Some theater CEOs remain optimistic that more upscale food and beverage offerings like flatbreads and cocktails will bring in more revenue. Theaters generate significantly more profitability from concessions, with some...
AMC Theaters unveils 'Sightline,' plan to charge based on where you want to sit in the theater
AMC Theaters has unveiled 'Sightline,' their new plan to charge more or less depending on where you want to sit inside of the theater's auditorium.
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Hulu For Your Next Movie Night
a divorced single parentWhile many movie lovers like that Hulu has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a film all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed revi...
AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets
Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.
Warner Discovery Changes Plans for HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Platform
Warner Bros. Discovery is making changes to a streaming platform that doesn't even exist yet.
Disney World Responds To Lawsuit Regarding Annual Passes
Walt Disney World is being sued over its annual pass program.
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
