SFist
San Mateo County Agrees to $4.5 Million Settlement With Family of Man Police Fatally Tasered In 2019
County officials are calling it “the largest law enforcement-related settlement in anyone’s memory” after agreeing to pay a $4.5 million settlement for the tasering and killing of an unarmed pedestrian who’d merely been jaywalking. When San Mateo sheriff’s deputies tasered and killed 36-year-old Black man Chinedu...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Report Calls Oakland Police Chief 'Not Credible'
A new, previously confidential report has emerged saying, essentially, that Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong lied to investigators about his knowledge of the case at the center of his being removed from the job. The report, from the law firm Clarence Dyer and Cohen, suggests Armstrong was "not credible" when he claimed not to have knowledge of the car crash incident involving a sergeant that occurred in 2021. [KTVU]
Advocate
Gay Man Robbed, Beaten Beyond Recognition in San Francisco
In an assault outside a popular San Francisco leather bar early Sunday morning, a gay man sustained severe internal and external injuries and suffered a heart attack. As Barry Miles left the popular Folsom Street venue, Powerhouse, on the night of February 4, two men attacked him and stole his wallet.
Supe flips the bird, faces threats, taunts on reparations plan and politics
San Francisco’s only Black city supervisor, Shamann Walton, is facing attacks from all directions this week, from those opposing his work to uplift the Black community, to others who say he doesn’t do enough. Some of the criticism is perhaps warranted due to his own behavior — Walton...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sued over military equipment purchases
SAN FRANCISCO - The city of San Francisco is getting sued over the purchases of military equipment by police. The American Friends Service Committee filed the suit, alleging the city has has refused to release data on their procurements, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Former Assemblyman David Chiu wrote...
Richmond sued for failing to comply with state housing mandates
A dozen Bay Area jurisdictions including Richmond and Pinole are being sued by housing advocacy groups for failing to comply with state mandates to create new housing. On Friday, Feb. 3, three pro-housing nonprofit organizations — YIMBY Law, the California Housing Defense Fund (CHDF) and Californians for Homeownership – filed lawsuits against the cities of Belvedere, Burlingame, Cupertino, Daly City, Fairfax, Martinez, Novato, Palo Alto, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond and Santa Clara County, according to a joint statement. Housing advocates raised awareness about the lawsuits on social media and through an opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
SFPD seeks information, offers reward in Fillmore District homicide
The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Fillmore District. Officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 600 block of Larch Way, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located at the time, according to a department statement. ...
Cop Watch: Closing Capp St., Ambassadors Delay, Police vs. Sheriff
The San Francisco Police Department’s pledge last fall to Capp Street residents to crack down on sex work has apparently proved insufficient. As a result, drivers will soon have limited access to Capp between 19th and 22nd streets. Preliminary designs from Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office, which spearheaded the plan,...
oaklandside.org
Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery
Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
Suspected Oxy pills, stolen credit cards, IDs seized after narcotics bust in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday night in connection to possession of a loaded stolen firearm and narcotics for sale, the Benicia Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post. Benicia police pulled the suspect over after they saw his car registration was expired. He was pulled over at around 8:40 p.m. […]
sfstandard.com
Suspended, Revoked Nonprofits Could Lose City Contracts Under New Policy
San Francisco officials announced a new policy Tuesday that puts more than 100 nonprofits with roughly $300 million worth of city contracts at risk of being barred from doing business with the city unless they come into compliance with state regulations. In January, The Standard reported that San Francisco doled...
SFPD seizes 1.3k grams of fentanyl, other drugs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department seized 1,318 grams of drugs Sunday in the Tenderloin, about 1,202 of which were fentanyl, according to police. Officials said the seizure took place in the Hyde/Ellis area during a narcotics enforcement operation. Officers seized 1,202.6 grams of fentanyl, 87.8 grams of rock cocaine […]
Longtime San Jose official leaves for smaller city
San Jose’s public works director has left to take on a leadership position in a neighboring city. Matt Cano, who worked for San Jose in a variety of roles over the span of nearly 24 years, took over as deputy city manager in Milpitas on Jan. 30. He has an annual base salary of $275,341, plus approximately $66,400 in benefits. In his last year as San Jose public works director, he earned $280,146 in base salary, plus $14,000 in non-pensionable pay and about $88,500 in total benefits and allowances.
Here's how easy it is to obtain a concealed carry permit in San Francisco
In the coming years, it is likely you will encounter people in San Francisco carrying concealed weapons.
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing
San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
KRON4
13 suspected human traffickers arrested by Contra Costa County task force
(BCN) — The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 13 people over five days last month, during a statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said, as part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, county task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking operations in the county from Jan. 23 through Jan. 28.
Fentanyl-plagued San Francisco bracing for new street drugs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As San Francisco public health officials struggle to stem the tide of fentanyl, a new wave of deadly synthetic opioids is flooding into street drug scenes on the East Coast and Midwest. New street drugs, including Tranq and ISO, are infiltrating illegal drug markets. San Francisco leaders say it’s likely only […]
