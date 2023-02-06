ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Bleacher Report

76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

L.A. Discussing Three-Team Trade With Jazz & Timberwolves Involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell & Mike Conley

As Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to make roster upgrades that will get them back into championship contention. It’s no secret that the Lakers have been shopping Russell Westbrook, perhaps willing to trade one or both of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks if it gives them a big enough upgrade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit

It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part. ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: 'It Ain't Over' for Kyrie Irving to Rejoin Kevin Durant with Suns in FA

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might not be done playing together quite yet. "If you think this is over, it ain't over," ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) said of the possibility that Irving could join Durant on the Phoenix Suns this coming offseason as a free agent. "Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Eye Nets' Bridges, Raptors' Anunoby After Durant Deal

Now that Kevin Durant is officially off the board as he moves to the Phoenix Suns, several teams are exploring deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the teams that called the Brooklyn Nets about the availability of Mikal Bridges after the Durant deal went down.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles

The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers officially have the NBA's all-time leading scorer, as LeBron James broke (former Laker) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's historic mark on Tuesday night. What else these Lakers have will be determined between now and Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Can L.A. trade its way into a roster...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Suns' Mat Ishbia Pursuing Impact Move amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Mat Ishbia is not wasting time trying to put his stamp on the Phoenix Suns. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Ishbia has been "aggressive in pursuing ways to make a major and immediate impact" ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. The Suns were among the teams linked to a Kevin Durant trade over the offseason, and the All-Star's future in Brooklyn is up in the air following Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas.
PHOENIX, AZ

