Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Since Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Traded 7 Players And 3 Future Picks To Acquire Just Kyrie Irving, Davis Bertans, And Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Mavericks turned 7 players and 3 picks into Kyrie Irving, Davis Bertans, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Zach Lowe Says The Biggest Problems In Brooklyn Weren't Kyrie Irving And James Harden But Ben Simmons
NBA analyst Zach Lowe thinks Ben Simmons is the Brooklyn Nets' biggest problem.
Bleacher Report
76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Called 'Amazing' by Luka Dončić in Mavericks Debut After Nets Trade
It has only been one game, but Luka Dončić already likes what he sees from his newest Dallas Mavericks teammate. Dončić called Kyrie Irving "amazing" in an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Irving had a team-high 24 points in Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby
The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
Yardbarker
L.A. Discussing Three-Team Trade With Jazz & Timberwolves Involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell & Mike Conley
As Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to make roster upgrades that will get them back into championship contention. It’s no secret that the Lakers have been shopping Russell Westbrook, perhaps willing to trade one or both of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks if it gives them a big enough upgrade.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Kevin Durant Trade Was a 'Covert, One-Team Negotiation' Between Nets, Suns
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly only engaged in trade talks with the Phoenix Suns before deciding to ship Kevin Durant to Phoenix late Wednesday night. Appearing Thursday on Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) said talks between the Nets and Suns focused on Durant were a "covert, one-team negotiation."
Bleacher Report
Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit
It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
Bleacher Report
Rockets Trade Rumors: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson Eyed After Nets' Kevin Durant Deal
Having already clinched their third consecutive losing season, the Houston Rockets might be looking to accelerate their timeline to becoming playoff contenders. Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Rockets are among the teams that have called the Brooklyn Nets about the availability of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. The Nets...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jae Crowder Traded to Bucks in Nets, Pacers Deal Involving Serge Ibaka, More
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded forward Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal after acquiring him in the blockbuster move that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the deal Thursday. Milwaukee will send out five second-round...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part. ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LAL Seeks to Limit Repeater Tax Hit While Exploring Deadline Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to thread an impossibly small needle as they potentially look to trade Russell Westbrook before the Feb. 9 deadline and bolster the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Alongside the complications of moving Westbrook's massive $47 million deal, the Lakers also reportedly...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: 'It Ain't Over' for Kyrie Irving to Rejoin Kevin Durant with Suns in FA
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might not be done playing together quite yet. "If you think this is over, it ain't over," ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) said of the possibility that Irving could join Durant on the Phoenix Suns this coming offseason as a free agent. "Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Eye Nets' Bridges, Raptors' Anunoby After Durant Deal
Now that Kevin Durant is officially off the board as he moves to the Phoenix Suns, several teams are exploring deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the teams that called the Brooklyn Nets about the availability of Mikal Bridges after the Durant deal went down.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles
The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers officially have the NBA's all-time leading scorer, as LeBron James broke (former Laker) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's historic mark on Tuesday night. What else these Lakers have will be determined between now and Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Can L.A. trade its way into a roster...
Bleacher Report
Report: Suns' Mat Ishbia Pursuing Impact Move amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Mat Ishbia is not wasting time trying to put his stamp on the Phoenix Suns. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Ishbia has been "aggressive in pursuing ways to make a major and immediate impact" ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. The Suns were among the teams linked to a Kevin Durant trade over the offseason, and the All-Star's future in Brooklyn is up in the air following Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas.
