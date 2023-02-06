Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might not be done playing together quite yet. "If you think this is over, it ain't over," ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) said of the possibility that Irving could join Durant on the Phoenix Suns this coming offseason as a free agent. "Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO