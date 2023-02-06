ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Here's Why The Kyrie Irving Trade Is Reportedly Not Official Yet

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on why the Kyrie Irving trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks has yet to be made official.

On Sunday afternoon, many reports came out that Kyrie Irving had been traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks .

Irving is one of the best players in the NBA and is averaging 27.1 points per contest, so the deal has dominated the news cycle.

However, 24 hours later, the trade has yet to be made official.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on what the delay has been.

Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with league office because Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand deal w/ a third team. Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it. Many conversations in the league are going through one team today: the Toronto Raptors."

Irving was the Nets' second-best player, and they still have 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant (who could also end up getting traded).

That said, if they keep Durant, the Nets are wise to do their due diligence on what else they could surround the superstar forward with as they look to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.

Right now, the Nets are 32-20 in 52 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Mavs, the addition of Irving is exciting because they already have 23-year-old superstar Luka Doncic.

Last season, he led them to the Western Conference Finals, so adding Irving could make them a title contender.

They are currently 28-26 in 54 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

