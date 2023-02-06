ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Surprise! This South End pizza shop has new owners and isn't closing. Here's what changed

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Just a few weeks ago, the pizza restaurant Union 15 announced it would be imminently closing at Colonial Gardens in Louisville's South End.

It turns out that closure was only temporary: owners Paul and Amanda Blackburn found new owners to take over the restaurant, and it's set to reopen in early March.

Colonial Gardens developer Jeff Underhill said the Blackburns were pulled in several directions between other businesses and were unable to be on-site as much as they wanted. The new owners, Billy and Kristy Price, will be hands-on owner-managers.

"They recognize Union 15 had a nice following and good product but didn't have the management there that was staying with it," Underhill said. "There are often different reasons a place closes, but in this case, I think it's one that didn't have to close. I think the problems from staffing, inconsistency and things can be resolved with a committed staff."

Paul Blackburn said he was excited the restaurant would be able to continue.

"I'm happy Union 15 gets to carry on for the South End, we had so many great customers and connections and it was a bummer," he said. "When you close you realize just how many people loved it. I hope when it opens again they'll support it as much as they were sad when it was gone."

Kristy Price said her husband reconnected with a childhood friend who was a Union 15 regular two weeks ago. Now, they own the restaurant. Previously, the couple ran a traveling State Fair concession stand but wanted to stay closer to home. They are transitioning from State Fair food service to Union 15.

"This will be a reboot of Union 15, we are keeping the name and the menu, and we'll be more hands-on," she said. "We may add a few items. I think people love it and we want to keep the community space and feel of that."

Price said while some previous staff has found new positions, others are willing to stay on for the restaurant's reopening.

Underhill said he believed there was value in the concept Union 15 offered the South End.

"I believe people want to go out, and there isn't much difference between a $15 pizza or a $20 pizza," he said. "This is about having a notch better product, a craft beer instead of a light beer, and I think people will reward them for that."

Colonial Gardens, a $5 million redevelopment of a historic property, has four restaurant spaces surrounding a communal beer garden. Now, two of them are closed. Biscuit Belly's spot at the site closed last October. The two remaining restaurants are Taco Luchador and BA Colonial.

Reach food reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@gannett.com.

