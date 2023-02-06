ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: McCarthy delivers remarks on debt ceiling

 2 days ago

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday evening is slated to give a press briefing where he is expected to deliver remarks on the debt ceiling.

The briefing comes a week after McCarthy met with President Biden in the White House to discuss the debt ceiling, which left McCarthy feeling optimistic about the chances of an agreement between the White House and Congress to avoid a government default.

Biden and White House officials have said Congress should raise the debt limit without conditions, while some Republicans have argued any vote to raise the debt ceiling should include cuts to government spending.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Comments / 15

Trump Sucks!
2d ago

Can't wait till Jack Smith Subpoena's Trump , Kevin, Jordan, . To see them being removed from the House. Would be like Christmas all over again.

Reply(2)
8
Viva Satire!
2d ago

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that if a Republican were President, they would of course raise the debt ceiling as the spending wouldn't include "entitlements", and more important items such as more Corporate Subsidies and Bailouts!

Reply(3)
3
MJW
2d ago

Is he an economist or a financial expert?Why do they allow these clowns to run the this country?

Reply
4
