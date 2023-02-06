Watch live: McCarthy delivers remarks on debt ceiling

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday evening is slated to give a press briefing where he is expected to deliver remarks on the debt ceiling.

The briefing comes a week after McCarthy met with President Biden in the White House to discuss the debt ceiling, which left McCarthy feeling optimistic about the chances of an agreement between the White House and Congress to avoid a government default.

Biden and White House officials have said Congress should raise the debt limit without conditions, while some Republicans have argued any vote to raise the debt ceiling should include cuts to government spending.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

