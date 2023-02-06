Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
wegotthiscovered.com
If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe
Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
Kevin Costner Mocked at Golden Globes Over Absence Due to California Floods
The continued massive flooding and inclement weather plaguing areas in California lately kept Yellowstone star Kevin Costner from attending the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night. It was a disappointing turn of events, especially since Costner won the coveted Best Actor, Drama Series award. This recognition comes, of course,...
Matthew McConaughey Talks Great Chemistry With Former Costar Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Reports
While celebrating the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Matthew McConaughey chatted with his co-star Kate Hudson about the “great chemistry” they had in the rom-com film. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. During their Instagram...
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
Matthew McConaughey to Play Elvis Presley in New Netflix Series, But There’s a Twist
Adding a new role to his already impressive acting resume, Matthew McConaughey is going to be voicing music icon Elvis Presley in Netflix’s new animated series Agent Elvis. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Variety reports that Agent Elvis is created by...
Matthew McConaughey becomes next star to take on Elvis, this time as a secret agent
Matthew McConaughey is taking on The King in Netflix’s forthcoming animated adult series Agent Elvis. On Monday (6 February), the streamer announced McConaughey’s casting on Twitter, along with its first official sneak peek.“Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero – now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!” the post read. “Matthew @McConaughey stars in Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Premieres March 2023.”The show will follow Elvis, who’s a lucrative singer by day, turned secret government super-spy by night. “Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible. All...
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made
Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.
Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s Why Season 5 Could Be His Last
Rumors have been swirling that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner might be leaving the show after Season 5, but is there any substance to them? Read on while we lay out the argument that this could, in fact, be his final year playing the iconic role of John Dutton. Why Would...
Is ‘1944’ Happening? What We Know About Potential ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
1923 is officially getting two seasons, but what’s next for the Duttons? A Paramount Network Exec says 1944 will be Yellowstone‘s next prequel. As the Grammy Awards aired Sunday night, Paramount Network officials held a community thank-you event at Hamilton, Montana’s City Hall. The well-known economic benefits Yellowstone brings the state were touted at length. But it was the haphazard announcement of a “1944” to be filmed in the Bitterroot Valley that’s shocking fans.
Is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone? Star's shooting schedule may be an issue
Citing scheduling conflicts, some reports are suggestions Kevin Costner might be leaving Yellowstone - here is the truth behind the rumors
Is 'Yellowstone' about to get even more Texas? McConaughey rumored in, Costner out
DALLAS — No current show loves a good bit of family drama quite like "Yellowstone," Paramount's wildly popular modern-day Western series. Now the show apparently has some drama developing off screen. Deadline broke the news Monday that the show's headline star, Kevin Costner, is heading for an exit over...
Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? Paramount Network Speaks Out Amid Report on Show’s Future
James Minchin/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock The end of us? A new report has Yellowstone fans worried about the future of the beloved Paramount Network show — and Kevin Costner's lead role as John Dutton. Weeks after the Bull Durham actor, 68, took home a Golden Globe for his performance as the Dutton patriarch, Deadline reported on Monday, February […]
‘Yellowstone’s’ Kevin Costner Opens Up About His Latest Project After Major Airline Begins Partnership
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s Road Trip App is now available on a major airline. This partnership pairs the travel app, Autio with JetBlue airlines giving travelers access to the app (formerly HearHere) while flying high in the skies. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your...
The Daily South
'Yellowstone' Rumored To Be Nearing End; Matthew McConaughey Set To Take Reins In Franchise Extension
If there’s one thing we can expect from Yellowstone it’s drama, and according to one report, all that in-fighting has spilled over into production. Sources told Deadline that Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Global, and Paramount Network, are moving to end the show in its “current form” with the second half of this season. If that weren’t shocking enough, they’re also reportedly working on a potential “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga” helmed by none other than Matthew McConaughey.
A Montana Community Event May Have Just Revealed ‘Yellowstone’s Next Prequel Title
Paramount Network officials attended a community thank-you event in the Hamilton Montana City Hall last weekend. During this event, the officials were speaking with community members highlighting the many benefits shows such as Yellowstone and 1923 have brought to the state over the years. Then, the network execs shared some big news: a new sequel is planned to be added to the Taylor Sheridan franchise of western dramas. This one is titled 1944 and will be filmed in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley, reports note.
‘Yellowstone’ Without Kevin Costner? Or Are We Being Played? [Dutton Rules]
Reports that Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone may be premature. Deadline shares that negotiations between TV's John Dutton and Paramount have stalled, but it's possible someone is doing what people do when two parties reach an impasse:. He or she leaks it to the press. The television and film trade...
Outsider.com
