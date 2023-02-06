ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
wegotthiscovered.com

If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe

Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
Outsider.com

Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report

In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
Kicker 102.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey becomes next star to take on Elvis, this time as a secret agent

Matthew McConaughey is taking on The King in Netflix’s forthcoming animated adult series Agent Elvis. On Monday (6 February), the streamer announced McConaughey’s casting on Twitter, along with its first official sneak peek.“Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero – now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!” the post read. “Matthew @McConaughey stars in Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Premieres March 2023.”The show will follow Elvis, who’s a lucrative singer by day, turned secret government super-spy by night. “Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible. All...
Outsider.com

Is ‘1944’ Happening? What We Know About Potential ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

1923 is officially getting two seasons, but what’s next for the Duttons? A Paramount Network Exec says 1944 will be Yellowstone‘s next prequel. As the Grammy Awards aired Sunday night, Paramount Network officials held a community thank-you event at Hamilton, Montana’s City Hall. The well-known economic benefits Yellowstone brings the state were touted at length. But it was the haphazard announcement of a “1944” to be filmed in the Bitterroot Valley that’s shocking fans.
The Daily South

'Yellowstone' Rumored To Be Nearing End; Matthew McConaughey Set To Take Reins In Franchise Extension

If there’s one thing we can expect from Yellowstone it’s drama, and according to one report, all that in-fighting has spilled over into production. Sources told Deadline that Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Global, and Paramount Network, are moving to end the show in its “current form” with the second half of this season. If that weren’t shocking enough, they’re also reportedly working on a potential “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga” helmed by none other than Matthew McConaughey.
Outsider.com

