Brownsville, TX

Police: Waiter used an app to steal $50 from customer's card in Brownsville

By Mia Morales
BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A waiter is wanted by police after allegedly using a money-tranfer app to steal $50 from a customer’s credit card, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Jesus Humberto Blanco, 28, is wanted on charges of credit abuse, the police department said.

On Monday, the police department told ValleyCentral that the money was transferred Feb. 1 at a restaurant on the 2400 block of Pablo Kislel Boulevard where Blanco was working as a waiter. Blanco allegedly used a customer’s credit card to send himself $50 through Cash App, according to police.

Officials: Roma fires city finance director

Investigators took a statement from Blanco to give him the chance to tell his side, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, a public spokesman for the police department.

“The detective was able to gather enough information for a warrant and tried calling him,” Sandoval told ValleyCentral. “He hasn’t answered his phone.”

Blanco has not returned any messages or phone calls and has stopped making contact with authorities, Sandoval said. Therefore, the department released his information on its website, seeking the public’s help.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts on Blanco should call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).

Jane Blue *me*
2d ago

Wow! That’s the stupidities of A person to do for $50 oh gosh! Guess his brain is not functioning well and definitely lost his job! Now he’s on BPD Record! He ruin his record!

