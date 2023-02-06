Read full article on original website
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
More School Bus Cameras Coming to SE Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has announced another round of grants to fund school bus stop arm cameras. The fourth round of grants totaled $1.4 million spread across 19 schools and transportation companies. The funding comes from a $14.7 million pool of money authorized by the state legislature to equip school buses with cameras to capture motorists who disobey school bus stop arm signals.
Minnesota Department of Transportation Announces Funny New Snowplow Names
Everyone that lives in Minnesota knows that winters can be difficult and winter travel can be dangerous. Thankfully, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has an incredible team of roughly 1,400 people that work hard to keep nearly 30,000 miles of Minnesota roads clear during the snowy months. MnDOT has nearly...
There’s A Go Kart Track On The Ice In Minnesota + It’s Now Open For A Short Time
How awesome would this be? You can race a go-kart on ice in Minnesota. The season is super short, so you'll want to make sure you book immediately. This place is located in Stillwater, Minnesota. It's nice that it's located in central Minnesota and not too far from many people.
Wisconsin Restaurant Has Epic Way to Handle Ex’s – FIRE!
I know we are supposed to love everyone, but if you've ever had a relationship end because...let's just say hypothetically speaking, the guy was an absolute jerk and cheated on you, a little revenge can be fun. 💔 Yes, the comfort from friends when they say "you are so better off without him" is nice but a restaurant in Wisconsin has something better to heal your broken heart - FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥
Propose at Amazing Restaurant in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Score Big
Know anyone who is thinking of popping the question on Valentine's Day? If you do...or it is you...you should find the closest Cracker Barrel and do it there. Throw rose petals on the table, eat a few biscuits, and stick that ring in a piece of strawberry cheesecake because 5 people who propose there are scoring big!
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
20 Haunted Dolls For Sale In Minnesota + Wisconsin
Make sure you read this while the sun is still shining because chances are, you may have a nightmare or two by the time you are done! If you're brave, you may appreciate this no matter the time of day. You're welcome. Have you ever looked on things like Facebook...
More Than 6 Inches of Snow to get Dumped on Wisconsin and Iowa
Wisconsin and Iowa are preparing for a snowstorm to dump more of the white stuff all over the place Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service says some areas could see up to 9 inches of snow which means some areas are under a Winter Storm Watchand a Winter Weather Advisory.
Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted in Washington DC
Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - Police in Washington DC are investigating an assault on a member of Minnesota's congressional delegation. Nick Coe, who serves as the Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Angie Craig issued a statement today indicating the Second Congressional District US Representative was assaulted in the elevator at her apartment building in Washington DC around 7:15 AM. Coe indicated the second-term Democrat defended herself from her attacker and suffered some bruising, but "is otherwise physically okay."
Search Suspended For Ice Climber Who Fell Into Lake Superior
Being an ice climber is inherently dangerous and some of these frozen waterfalls above Lake Superior can seem awfully daunting and sometimes deadly. The National Park Service has identified a missing ice climber as 32-year-old James Bake of Michigan. According to milive.com " NPS reported that Bake was climbing along the Miners Castle area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves in Lake Superior caused him to fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m."
Minnesota Goalie Makes 89 Saves In Epic High School Hockey Thriller
This is one for the Minnesota High School Hockey history books, as the Blaine Bengals and the Anoka Tornadoes played through 6 overtimes. The Bengals took on the Tornadoes in the Minnesota girl's Class 2A Section 7 Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The epic showdown took place at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
Minnesota Zoo Welcomes a New, Adorable Baby Penguin to the Family
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, MN made an exciting announcement earlier this week that two of their penguins had a baby! And I wish we were allowed to go cuddle the little guy because he's so cute. The baby and his parents, who are named George and Skittles by...
Minnesota Winery Becomes a Beautiful, Family-Friendly Ice Palace Each Winter
Good thing I discovered this before they closed for the season because this looks really cool! There's a winery in Minnesota that transforms into a beautiful ice palace every winter. Plus, it's family-friendly, not just for adults, so you can bring your kids for some fun too. The winery is...
