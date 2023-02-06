ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

$3,200 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of homicide suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a Grand Rapids homicide case. The investigation began Oct. 19, 2022, after detectives discovered the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi near Bridge Street NW, police said. Investigation begins: Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Woman killed, man in serious condition after two separate crashes

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman died and a man was hospitalized after two separate crashes in Wyoming Thursday morning. The first crash happened at 6:52 a.m. near 28th Street and Division Avenue when a semi-truck turning onto westbound 28th Street hit a 55-year-old Wyoming man as he was crossing the intersection, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety.
WYOMING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Shots fired at house in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Georgetown Township. No one was injured, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on City View Drive near Creek Ridge Drive....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Police: No arrests made after shots fired in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired in Kentwood early Tuesday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident occurred before 3 a.m. near Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street. We’re told two homes and one car were found with damage. No one was hurt,...
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Teen sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo home invasion, armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, MI – After her world was turned upside down, a Kalamazoo 21-year-old triple-checks her window and door locks every night, trying to find a sense of security. The woman spoke about how she’s lost her independence during the sentencing of Montell Durden-Parker on Monday, Feb. 6. Durden-Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree home invasion last December.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
KENTWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Calhoun County man arrested, accused of kidnapping, attempted murder

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after a domestic incident in Leroy Township, just south of Battle Creek. The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Two Mile Road and B Drive South. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said they spoke with a man and woman who told them the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived at the home, demanded to see her, forced his way inside and dragged the woman out by her hair into the front yard. While the woman was on the ground, the ex-boyfriend shot at her and the man before leaving.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

