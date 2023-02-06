Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Defying the Storm: A Valentine's Day Love Story"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Two 16-year-olds charged as adults in Grand Rapids armed carjacking
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Two 16-year-old boys are facing adult charges for a high-profile carjacking that involved a crash with a Grand Rapids police cruiser. Decorion Dewayne Whitehead and Micah Atkins both were waived into the adult system after being arrested following the Jan. 12 carjacking on the city’s west side.
WWMTCw
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
WWMTCw
$3,200 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of homicide suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a Grand Rapids homicide case. The investigation began Oct. 19, 2022, after detectives discovered the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi near Bridge Street NW, police said. Investigation begins: Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation...
WWMTCw
Woman killed, man in serious condition after two separate crashes
WYOMING, Mich. — A woman died and a man was hospitalized after two separate crashes in Wyoming Thursday morning. The first crash happened at 6:52 a.m. near 28th Street and Division Avenue when a semi-truck turning onto westbound 28th Street hit a 55-year-old Wyoming man as he was crossing the intersection, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety.
Grand Rapids Police need your help solving murder case from October 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police detectives are hoping you recognize a person caught on a surveillance camera around the time of an October 2022 homicide. Santino Ysasi, 46, was killed and found dead next to an abandoned building behind a church on Bridge Street. The killing likely...
WWMTCw
Portage Police drone tracks down suspect in the woods after fleeing officers
PORTAGE, Mich. — One man is in custody, after the City of Portage Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Kalamazoo Wednesday night. Police responded to the incident around 6:15 p.m., according to Portage Police. The incident ended near Dogwood Drive and Valleywood Lane. Portage...
Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman
Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
New details describe murder of Grand Rapids mom, suspect charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Court documents show on the night of Dec. 26, Mya Kelly heard a knock at at the door of her southwest side home. When she opened the door's covered peep hole, she was shot and killed. Grand Rapids Police say Keyante Newbern is their suspect.
2 charged with murder of man found after June fire
Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a house fire last June.
Shots fired at house in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Georgetown Township. No one was injured, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on City View Drive near Creek Ridge Drive....
Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office: Missing Portage mom case now a homicide investigation
PORTAGE, Mich. — Detectives in Kalamazoo county are investigating the killing of a Portage mother who went missing in December. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen leaving her home at 9 p.m. that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Police say that she was last heard from about an hour later when she called her children around 10:20 p.m., saying she would be home shortly.
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
Former Grand Rapids police officer asks judge to dismiss $100M lawsuit in Patrick Lyoya’s fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr has asked that a federal lawsuit in the April killing of Black motorist Patrick Lyoya be dismissed. The city also defended the officer who was fired.
Fox17
Police: No arrests made after shots fired in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired in Kentwood early Tuesday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident occurred before 3 a.m. near Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street. We’re told two homes and one car were found with damage. No one was hurt,...
Second suspect arrested after man shot multiple times in Gaines Township
A second suspect has been arrested after a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times last month in Kent County.
Teen sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo home invasion, armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, MI – After her world was turned upside down, a Kalamazoo 21-year-old triple-checks her window and door locks every night, trying to find a sense of security. The woman spoke about how she’s lost her independence during the sentencing of Montell Durden-Parker on Monday, Feb. 6. Durden-Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree home invasion last December.
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
WWMTCw
Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
WILX-TV
Calhoun County man arrested, accused of kidnapping, attempted murder
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after a domestic incident in Leroy Township, just south of Battle Creek. The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Two Mile Road and B Drive South. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said they spoke with a man and woman who told them the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived at the home, demanded to see her, forced his way inside and dragged the woman out by her hair into the front yard. While the woman was on the ground, the ex-boyfriend shot at her and the man before leaving.
Comments / 1