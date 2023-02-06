LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after a domestic incident in Leroy Township, just south of Battle Creek. The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Two Mile Road and B Drive South. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said they spoke with a man and woman who told them the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived at the home, demanded to see her, forced his way inside and dragged the woman out by her hair into the front yard. While the woman was on the ground, the ex-boyfriend shot at her and the man before leaving.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO