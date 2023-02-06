ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 3

NJ Guy
2d ago

The lights in NJ are ridiculously long now. I actually go through them, especially the stupid left red turn arrows late at night or early morning.

Reply
3
Related
New Jersey 101.5

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ

Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bridget Mulroy

A New Jersey EZ Pass Nightmare: True Story

A New Jersey EZ Pass Nightmare: True StoryPhoto byBridget Mulroy. EZ Pass has been used in New Jersey for over thirty years. New Jersey has been a part of the EZ Pass Interagency Group (IAG) officially since 1990, but it goes a bit further back since the regional expansion began in 1987.
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores

One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
FLORIDA STATE
Rock 104.1

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
MILFORD, NJ
american-rails.com

New Jersey Dinner Train Rides (2023)

New Jersey's railroading history is amazingly diverse and very much worth further study if one is interested in the subject. The state's earliest was the Camden & Amboy, which opened its initial segment in 1832. From a travel perspective, New Jersey was home to a near endless list of well-known...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy