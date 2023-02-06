Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
WYFF4.com
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In North Carolina That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Owned by the State of North Carolina, Green River Game Land contains 14,331 acres and lies along the Blue Ridge Escarpment in Henderson and Polk counties. This beautiful acreage and crystal, clear Green River are utilized by wildlife lovers of all kinds from hunters to swimmers. Also hiking is very popular year-round on approximately 13 miles of developed trails offered here between the Big Hungry section of the game land and Green River Cove. Let’s take a look at this wild and wooded wonderland as it transforms into an abstract ice palace in the winter.
Smoky Mountain Times
Commissioners object to paid parking in Smokies
The Swain County Board of Commissioners voiced disapproval over a new plan to introduce paid parking at the Great Smoky Mountains National Parks at their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, where the board invited National Park Service Superintendent Cassius Cash to answer questions about the passes. The passes are being...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
WLOS.com
AVLFest: New, multi-day music festival to showcase local venues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A newly-announced event aims to put Asheville's venues at center stage for a "multi-day music festival experience." Asheville-based Wicked Weed Brewing and Worthwhile Sounds announced they're teaming up for the inaugural AVLFest, scheduled for Aug. 3-6. Organizers say the festival will primarily take place at...
nctripping.com
20+ Wonderful Restaurants in Waynesville NC and Nearby!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. After numerous visits to this beautiful mountain town near Asheville, we’ve created this guide to feature the best restaurants in Waynesville, NC, and elsewhere in Haywood...
theonefeather.com
Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January. “A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a...
WLOS.com
Some call for more transparency as unnamed European company considers mountain location
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County is in the running to become the first U.S. location for a certain European manufacturer. Though the company remains unnamed, and is being referred to simply as “Project Expo,” the county commission has approved incentivizing the proposed deal by offering the company an $879,000 investment should they choose Henderson County.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Fentanyl test strips
In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
WLOS.com
Improvements planned for truck stop some Haywood County residents call dangerous
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County residents have complained the layout of a Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 is causing traffic jams and wrecks. They said safety measures are needed before someone is seriously hurt. But officials said such plans are already in the works. There...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Best Whiskey Distilleries
I came across a story this morning that had two words together that immediately piqued my interest: bourbon tourism. Uh, where do I sign up?! Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed 2 million in 2022 for the first time ever. Total visits exceeded 2.1 million last year, easily beating the pre-pandemic record of 1.7 million stops in 2019. In the past decade, the “amber adventure” has had a 370% surge in attendance. The distillers’ association created the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999 to give visitors an intimate, educational look behind the state’s most historic distilleries. Total attendance at its 18 participating distilleries nearly reached 1.4 million last year. But, what about North Carolina’s best whiskey distilleries?
abtech.edu
Extra food and nutrition services to end in March; resources for families in need
Changes are quickly approaching for families who have been receiving additional food and nutrition services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says families enrolled in Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), better known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or “food stamps,” have gotten extra benefits each month since March 2020 or after due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. February 2023 is the last month these families will receive these extra benefits, called “emergency allotments” or “maximum supplements.” This is due to a federal change that will end emergency allotments for all states as of March 2023.
Smoky Mountain News
Some anti-vaxxers spread lies
To the Editor: I recently read in The Smoky Mountain News the article regarding the January 17, 2023, county commissioner meeting on the grant offered to Haywood County to help educate people about the safety of the COVID vaccine. The article was well written and only told the real truth...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County, school officials from across WNC get electric bus demo
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Electric buses rolled into Buncombe County on Tuesday, and school leaders from across the area were treated to a demonstration that could inspire a shift in transportation options. School officials were able to compare an electric bus with a traditional diesel bus. One con...
Charleston City Paper
Steep Canyon Rangers willing to ‘follow the next path’
Grammy Award-winning string band from Asheville, North Carolina, the Steep Canyon Rangers, will hold court at the Charleston Gaillard Center Feb. 16. Although frequent collaborator Steve Martin (yes, the actor) won’t be along for the ride when the group rolls into town, the recently reshuffled lineup includes Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Aaron Burdett on guitar and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals and Barrett Smith on bass, guitar and vocals.
