Columbus police release statement on school lockdowns in Flat Rock Park area

By Nicole Sanders
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department released a statement on the brief lockdown some local schools underwent today.

Read the statement in full below:

“CPD responded to a domestic incident in which a man made threats toward his family and an unidentified school. The male subject has a history of mental illness and is known to frequent the Flat Rock Park area. As a precaution, schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown. Officers located the man and transported him to a treatment facility. No one was injured during this incident.”
– The Columbus Police Department

WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new information that becomes available.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

