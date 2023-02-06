ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Fields Foods is opening a new grocery store near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — Fields Foods will celebrate the grand opening of its newest shop at the new Expo at Forest Park apartments on February 9 at 5 p.m. The Expo project fits perfectly with the goal of the St. Louis grocery chain, Fields Foods, to help poor neighborhoods get back on their feet and bring back what the store’s founder, Chris Goodson, calls “true urban living.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop

A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What You Are Doing About It? Cupid’s Undie Run St. Louis, 10th Annual Love Package Pick Up, Pizza Head

ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The annual Cupid’s Undie Run will step off again to fight neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a genetic disorder that triggers the growth of tumors on nerves throughout the body. The run encourages athletes to run in their underwear, in public, in the middle of winter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
beltmag.com

St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”

“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

Your guide to African cuisines in St. Louis from James Beard Award-nominated chef Rob Connoley

When I returned home to St. Louis six years ago, the International Institute of St. Louis invited me to partner with Ugandan chef Christine Sseremba, formerly of Olive Green International Cuisine restaurant, for a fundraising event. Sseremba’s smoky goat curry, pungent with resinous green cardamom, sharp black pepper and earthy cloves, provided a perfect flavor punch to be sopped up with my sweet, nutty acorn financiers. Today, you may be fortunate enough to find Sseremba at food festivals serving sambusa (meat-filled samosa) and mandazi (doughnut-like fried bread). The complexity of her flavors mirrors a tangled history of imperialist dominion, civil wars and the resulting struggles of countries vying for self-rule. Curries – light on heat but heavy on spices – reflect Arab, British and Indian influences on Ugandan food staples. Sseremba’s ex-patriated food opened a world of possibilities to me that I previously hadn’t experienced, despite my culinary training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Celebrate Lorca Es Flamenco for this year’s Mother’s Day

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Cultural Flamenco Society is looking forward to the spring with a special performance for Mother’s Day. The group will perform ‘Lorca Es Flamenco.’ Ticket information will be available soon. The society is a nonprofit offering performances and education year-round. Flamenco...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2023 Fish Fry Finder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

