Agawam, MA

Town by Town: Bruins PJ donations and Eversource traffic advisory

By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on River Street in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a West Springfield factory Thursday monring. Officials said they were called to Hayden Corporation on River Street around 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a fire near some mechanical equipment. “Crews on scene were faced with...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield

Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: skating lessons, Glenmeadow grant, and new Mount Holyoke president

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and South Hadley. Square One’s preschoolers were treated to a skating lesson at the MassMutual Center Tuesday thanks to the Springfield Thunderbirds, former U.S. Olympic figure skater Tiffany Scott Pryor, Olympia Ice Center, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and Bob “The Bike Guy” Charland.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Even though the arctic blast from the weekend is behind us, first responders and homeowners are still dealing with frozen and burst pipes brought on by the sub-zero temperatures. Western Mass News is getting answers on who is responsible for those repairs when a pipe does...
HOLYOKE, MA
nbcboston.com

Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

TJO discusses mission to help local pets

Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man. Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School. Updated: 10 hours ago. Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Longmeadow. On Wednesday morning, the city of Springfield celebrated Black History Month with a black inventions exhibit. Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Springfield Department of Elder Affairs at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
SOUTHWICK, MA

