Town by Town: Bruins PJ donations and Eversource traffic advisory

westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on River Street in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a West Springfield factory Thursday monring. Officials said they were called to Hayden Corporation on River Street around 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a fire near some mechanical equipment. “Crews on scene were faced with...
Rain coming to Mass. Thursday ahead of ‘near record’ warmth Friday, weather service says
Southern New England can expect some rain showers Thursday afternoon and evening before transitioning to a warm start Friday that could see highs of 60 degrees at the end of the work week, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. Chances for spotty precipitation will rise between noon and 6 p.m.,...
westernmassnews.com
The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley added to list of closures
An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Crews respond to car accident at intersection of Main and Cabot Streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the intersection of Main and Cabot Streets Tuesday for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews received the call around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officials said that they located a vehicle on its side. The...
Four Hampden County nursing homes set to close
Northeast Health Group has confirmed that four Hamden County nursing homes will be closing, however, they were unable to say when this will take place.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: skating lessons, Glenmeadow grant, and new Mount Holyoke president
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and South Hadley. Square One’s preschoolers were treated to a skating lesson at the MassMutual Center Tuesday thanks to the Springfield Thunderbirds, former U.S. Olympic figure skater Tiffany Scott Pryor, Olympia Ice Center, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and Bob “The Bike Guy” Charland.
What causes earthquakes and how they are measured?
According to the National Earthquake Information Center, around 55 earthquakes occur across the world every day and while many of them are minor some of them can be very strong.
westernmassnews.com
Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Even though the arctic blast from the weekend is behind us, first responders and homeowners are still dealing with frozen and burst pipes brought on by the sub-zero temperatures. Western Mass News is getting answers on who is responsible for those repairs when a pipe does...
nbcboston.com
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
TJO discusses mission to help local pets
Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man. Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School.
westernmassnews.com
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Longmeadow. On Wednesday morning, the city of Springfield celebrated Black History Month with a black inventions exhibit. Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Springfield Department of Elder Affairs at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in...
westernmassnews.com
Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
City Councilor calls for building department reform following Springfield Gardens fire
The recent fire at a Springfield Gardens apartment building in the North End is highlighting the need for reforms in the building department, according to mayoral candidate Justin Hurst.
‘Ugh! The electric bill!’ Local residents dealing with high energy bills
High energy bills this winter continue to put a strain on households across the country and right here in western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
MassDEP fines Highway Auto Salvage in Northampton for improper septage disposal
MassDEP has fined a Northampton business for violating state wastewater regulations.
