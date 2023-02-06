ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KFVS12

Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Fundraiser to help Jackson bowling alley

JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo

JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill

MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Recreational marijuana in Missouri

MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Power outages reported in the Heartland 6:45 a.m. 2/9

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 2/8

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Ameren Missouri preparing for power outages from strong winds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages. Ameren Missouri has crews ready to quickly restore power. Ameren’s Director Russell Burger of the Southeast Missouri division said they’re not facing any short-staffing issues and have a full force of workers ready to respond to any outages.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Former Advance Basketball star signs professional contract

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) -Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract. Hood has signed a contract with the TBL’s Coastal Georgia Buccaneers. Hood was drafted in the first round, 20th overall by Coastal Georgia. He played his college basketball at Hannibal-Lagrange where he averaged about...
ADVANCE, MO
KFVS12

New details about standoff in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Mo. DHSS: More than $8M in recreational marijuana sales over the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, consumer sales on Friday and Saturday topped $3 million, with the sales for Sunday totaling a little more than $2 million.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. However, determining that impairment does not come with a clear set of standards. “It’s like alcohol, right? It’s not illegal to drink one beer and drive your vehicle. It’s...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Strong winds to blame for damage in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Utility crews have spent much of Thursday morning restoring power to hundreds throughout the Heartland. A storm system packed with wind gusts more than 50 mph is to blame. Soft ground from all the rainfall we’ve received and strong winds caused trees to topple.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Police Department releases crime report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With 2022 having passed, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has finalized their annual crime report. The majority of crimes in 2022 have dropped from 2021. This includes sex offenses dropping by 29.5%, robbery dropping by 57%, and arson dropping by 61%. However, some crimes have increased by a slight amount. Weapons violations have increased by almost 4% and assaults have increased by 6%. Vehicle theft has neither increased nor decreased, with 99 reports in both 2021 and 2022.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

