Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. Power has been knocked out to hundreds of customers in the Heartland on Thursday morning, February 9. Drivers be aware of downed trees, power lines, debris. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Strong winds and soft...
Fundraiser to help Jackson bowling alley
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill
The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. Police in Jackson are investigating what they call an apparent Murder-Suicide. Rape, burglary suspect arrested by Graves County Sheriff's office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities in Western Kentucky...
Recreational marijuana in Missouri
Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract. The industry reports a 10 percent spike last year in the sale of edibles. Coach Dayna Powell’s team had three swimmers tie for MVP honors. Metzger sisters impacting Jackson girls wrestling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sisters...
Paducah man nationally received national recognition for work in speech and language pathology
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A speech and language pathologist from Paducah, Ky. is one of the 10 HomeCare Hero finalists in 2022 chosen to represent the best of the industry in the national HomeCare magazine. John Park has been a speech and language pathologist at Baptist Health and Home Care...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 6:45 a.m. 2/9
A tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. Semi crashes in western Kentucky block highway, interstate. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A semi crash and downed power lines are blocking KY 307 in...
Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officials say the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave during the investigation. New details about...
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 2/8
The SIU Basketball team defeated UIC 68-66 Wednesday night in Carbondale. The Caruthersville boys and Holcomb girls won Bootheel Conference Tourney Basketball titles at Hayti High School. Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 2/8. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 2/8. Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 2/8/23.
Heartland Black barbers and hairstylists talk how Black hair is evolving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Most hairstyles that are popular today have historical roots dating back to the 1600s. Hairstylists Roshunda Robinson and Kenitha Pittman both said hair represents more than just looking good,...
Ameren Missouri preparing for power outages from strong winds
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages. Ameren Missouri has crews ready to quickly restore power. Ameren’s Director Russell Burger of the Southeast Missouri division said they’re not facing any short-staffing issues and have a full force of workers ready to respond to any outages.
Former Advance Basketball star signs professional contract
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) -Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract. Hood has signed a contract with the TBL’s Coastal Georgia Buccaneers. Hood was drafted in the first round, 20th overall by Coastal Georgia. He played his college basketball at Hannibal-Lagrange where he averaged about...
New details about standoff in Sikeston
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates...
Mo. DHSS: More than $8M in recreational marijuana sales over the weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, consumer sales on Friday and Saturday topped $3 million, with the sales for Sunday totaling a little more than $2 million.
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. However, determining that impairment does not come with a clear set of standards. “It’s like alcohol, right? It’s not illegal to drink one beer and drive your vehicle. It’s...
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.
Strong winds to blame for damage in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Utility crews have spent much of Thursday morning restoring power to hundreds throughout the Heartland. A storm system packed with wind gusts more than 50 mph is to blame. Soft ground from all the rainfall we’ve received and strong winds caused trees to topple.
Cape Girardeau Police Department releases crime report
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With 2022 having passed, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has finalized their annual crime report. The majority of crimes in 2022 have dropped from 2021. This includes sex offenses dropping by 29.5%, robbery dropping by 57%, and arson dropping by 61%. However, some crimes have increased by a slight amount. Weapons violations have increased by almost 4% and assaults have increased by 6%. Vehicle theft has neither increased nor decreased, with 99 reports in both 2021 and 2022.
