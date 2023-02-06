Faces off the Field: Aamaria Wright, senior guard, Pflugerville

All about Aamaria

What do you plan to do after you graduate?

I plan to go to college and continue to play basketball. I have been getting attention and a couple of offers, but we're going to wait before we release where I'm going to go.

Tell something about yourself that most people don't know.

I became a pescaterian when I was in the eighth grade. I don't eat meat, but I will eat seafood from time to time. My dad went through our history and found out that the majority of our family members who had passed had cancer from eating meat. Then my mom and my brother stopped eating meat. I was in track season the first time I tried it and I felt like I was lighter when I was running.

What has been your favorite vacation?

We went to Destin last summer for one of my uncles' wedding. It was really fun because I got to meet new family and we got to explore Florida. The beaches were really beautiful.

What it's like to play basketball for Pflugerville

Do you have any game-day rituals?

Before every game I get fruit and put some sugar on it. It makes me hyper and it keeps me energetic on the court.

What has been your favorite basketball memory in high school?

It was when we beat Hendrickson this year. We were all excited because it was a rivalry game. We worked hard to get that win. ... We were all jumping up and down. On the bus we were all singing songs, dancing. We were dancing in the locker room.

At 26-5, what has been the key to your season?

I would say our communication and teamwork. The last couple of years we had the communication but not consistent teamwork. Being that we're all seniors this year — with the exception of one sophomore — we know what everyone is expecting from us. In the beginning of the season it was a little rocky, but now we're communicating very well together.

Why is Pflugerville good every year in girls basketball?

I'd say coaching. They don't hold things over us. They keep things 100 (percent) on the court and off the court when needed. The majority of us know what we can accomplish.

I think I know what you're going to say, but what is the goal this season?

I'd say state, honestly. If we can continue to work the way we work and continue to push each other hard, I don't think anybody can stop us.

Dream dinner

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I'm going to say (R&B singer) Summer Walker, (LSU basketball player) Angel Reese, (rapper) Lil Baby and (rapper) Rod Wave.

Why Summer Walker?

She has a lot of good music. It's calming and mellow.

— Rick Cantu