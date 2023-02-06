Criminal child abuse charge dropped against former Republican candidate Angel Pantoja Jr.

FALL RIVER — A felony child abuse case has been dropped against Angel Pantoja Jr., a Republican candidate in last November’s race for the House 7 th Bristol District seat still held by Rep. Alan Silvia.

According to court records, the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child was dismissed on Jan. 19 in Fall River District Court after the Bristol County District Attorney’s decided not to continue prosecution of Pantoja.

Pantoja said he’s been fighting the allegation since October 2021 after Fall River School Department officials contacted the Fall River Police Department and the Department of Children and Families regarding the allegation that he allegedly harmed an unidentified child.

Identifying that the child involved was his son, Pantoja accused political enemies in both the Democrat and Republican parties, what he characterized as an overzealous District Attorney and retaliation from the School Department for contributing to the criminal accusation against him.

“I fought it for a year and a half, in and out of court,” said Pantoja. “If I didn’t have good representation, these people would have kept stringing me along.”

Pantoja said he is considering taking civil legal action regarding the now-dismissed case.

“This has been a huge miscarriage of justice. If I didn’t hire an attorney outside the area and if I didn’t have the money, I’d be sitting in a jail right now over something I didn’t do.” said Pantoja. “I want people to know what happened to me so they know how the system is.”

A Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Pantoja ran unsuccessfully for Fall River City Council in November 2021 as a Democrat.

Previously in 2019, Pantoja had pulled nomination papers to run against former mayor Jasiel Correia II in the preliminary election, but never returned with the required signatures.

Over social media in April 2022, Pantoja announced he would challenge Silvia for his seat in the House as a Republican.

He didn’t make it on the primary ballot last September after the Secretary of the Commonwealth Elections Division declared Pantoja did not meet state law party enrollment requirements.

The issue was that between July 14, 2021, and Sept. 17, 2021, Pantoja was enrolled as a Democrat. State elections law requires that a candidate cannot be registered with any other party one year prior to the filing deadline for public office.

Pantoja was able to get the 150 qualifying write-in votes to have his name on the November Republican ballot, but Silvia handily won back his seat by a wide margin.

He never received the endorsement from the Fall River Republican City Committee, and in fact, Pantoja and the city Republican committee have been at odds, each airing their grievances against the other on social media.

Pantoja said he’s not deterred from running for office again regardless of the lack of support from the local Republican committee and intends to run in 2024 for the Massachusetts Republican State Committee.

“If all goes well I’ll be on the same Republican ballot as President Trump,” said Pantoja.

