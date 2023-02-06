ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Weekly NET: Cincinnati Eyeing Top-Two Seed In AAC Tournament

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The Bearcats can position themselves for a chance at that automatic bid given to the AAC Tournament champion.

CINCINNATI — UC has won consecutive games following consecutive losses to spark hope for an AAC tournament run.

The nice week of play also moved them up five spots from our last NET Rankings check to No. 73.

The Bearcats took out Tulsa 81-55, and UCF 73-64 last week. The wins created a clear gap between the top-five AAC teams, and everyone else.

Check out the standings (NET Ranking along the left side):

1 Houston 22-2 10-1

89 Tulane 15-7 8-3

116 Temple 14-10 8-3

47 Memphis 17-6 7-3

73 Cincinnati 16-8 7-4

Cincinnati is in a tight race, needing that two seed in the AAC Tournament field to get the best chance at an automatic bid. Luckily enough, UC plays all three of those teams below Houston one more time this season.

The Bearcats don't fully control their two-seed destiny, but it's pretty close. That gets even closer with a win over Tulane on Tuesday in a massive conference matchup .

Cincinnati, OH
