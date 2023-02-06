Marion Star Boys Best of the Week Performer Poll, vote:
- Pleasant wrestler Brandon Mulvaine earned his 100th career victory, plus scored four pins to win the 157-pound class at Pleasant's Sally George Invitational.
- River Valley basketball's Carson Myers scored 31 points in a win over Pleasant.
- Mount Gilead basketball's Matthew Bland reached 1,000 career points while scoring 21 in a victory over East Knox.
- Ridgedale bowler Jayden Reynolds rolled a 241 game and a 405 series in a loss to Cardington.
- North Union bowler Logan Otten recorded a 276 game and 463 series in a loss to Kenton Ridge.
- Marion Harding basketball's Marquis Long put up 29 points in a win over Clear Fork.
