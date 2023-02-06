Read full article on original website
jason accurso
2d ago
if we are going to ruin these kids lives, let's allow them to sign contracts, be tried as adults, for every crime, work for their money, and generally expect from them everything we expect from adults. Why not since we do not seem to mind allowing these children to ruin their lives.
Reply
4
gervais
2d ago
Mental examination should be the first step in any process.
Reply(1)
21
I Am Telling You The Truth
2d ago
This care is not needed. It is cosmetic. It is wanted
Reply(3)
18
Related
19thnews.org
In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges
We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state. In...
fox35orlando.com
Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
Judge rules against DeSantis' request for minors to undergo 'mental examinations' in transgender coverage lawsuit
DeSantis and his allies have taken a number of steps to curtail gender-affirming treatment.
WCTV
Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to halt the execution of Donald Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole. DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last month and the twice-convicted killer is scheduled to die by lethal injection on...
WCTV
Florida democrats look to decriminalize Fentanyl test strips
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Flu surges in local emergency rooms. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST. Flu surges in...
floridianpress.com
Frost Calls Florida's 'Constitutional Carry' Bill 'Disgraceful'
Florida Republicans have proposed a "Constitutional Carry" bill that would allow gun owners to permitless carry a firearm in the state. With Republicans supporting the bill, Democrats have chided the legislation. In an exclusive interview with The Floridian, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D) called the bill "disgraceful." "It's disgraceful. It's horrible,"...
850wftl.com
New Missouri bill takes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law even further
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) — A new Missouri bill takes Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law, even further. The bill says that “no nurse, counselor, teacher, principal, contracted personnel, or other administrative official at a public or charter school shall discuss gender identity or sexual orientation with a minor student” unless they’re a licensed mental health care provider and have a guardian’s permission.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
WCTV
Some hope Florida legislation to legalize fentanyl test strips can save lives
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new tool for fighting the opioid crisis could be coming to Florida. Two Democratic state lawmakers filed bills last month to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Similar legislation was introduced last year, but faced pushback from Republicans, and was ultimately unsuccessful. One Tallahassee woman, Susan Dodd,...
villages-news.com
We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida
On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
‘Robocall scam campaign’: FCC shuts down calls from company first investigated by Action 9
NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN A STORY ACTION 9 FIRST REPORTED ON TWO YEARS AGO. ACCORDING TO FLORIDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, MV REALTY CONCOCTED A SCHEME WHERE UNSUSPECTING HOMEOWNERS SIGNED UP FOR QUICK CASH THEN FELT TRAPPED BY 40-YEAR LISTING AGREEMENTS. A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY WFTV AND OUR SISTER STATIONS HAVE LED TO GOVERNMENT ACTIONS AND REAL PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS. WE WENT TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO GET ANSWERS FROM COMPANY OWNERS.
Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major regional hospital system based in northern Florida resumed seeing patients at its clinical practices on Monday, days after a security problem forced it to take its IT network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was still being forced to use paper documentation, and non-emergency...
Biden's potential lifeline for Florida Democrats
“They have not given up. To the contrary, they are going to fight," said Rep. Kathy Castor.
Floridians may soon be able to legally carry concealed firearms without licenses, as proposal clears committee
The majority of more than 100 people who testified opposed the bill — for not going far enough
Florida “Constitutional Carry” Gun Bill Approved Amid Crossfire
A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law,
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
NBC Miami
PolitiFact: Is Florida's Water ‘Dirtier' Under DeSantis? Here's What the Data Shows
The early days of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' second term are brimming with news about water. In DeSantis' inaugural address Jan. 3, the Republican governor touted his investments to improve the state's water quality, and he promised that millions more will come in the next legislative session. Democratic state lawmakers...
‘I’m afraid to be in a classroom’: Florida teachers discuss rise in student violence
In 2020, kids across Florida went home for spring break and did not return to school.
Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill
By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
Comments / 22