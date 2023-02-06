ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in two 1990s cold case murders

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuOQX_0kePISbq00

Las Vegas police identified the suspect of two cold cases that happened in the 1990s in the valley.

Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section made the announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon.

WATCH:

"One morning of December 1992," Johansson started." 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera was found in a deserted area in east Charleston. The woman was found nude with ligature marks and bound in both ankles, wrists and also tape."

Police said her cause of death was asphyxiation with strangulation. The homicide section during that time was unable to identify the suspect, leaving the case cold for years.

Next, Johansson introduces another female victim who died in the morning hours of January 11, 1994.

"The body of 35-year-old Pearl Wilson Ingram was found in a dumpster behind a Vons grocery store on east Charleston," he said. "She was found nude waist down, and the cause of death was strangulation."

Johansson continued, saying that in 2007, a sperm fraction from a DNA swab recovered at the time of the autopsy for the murder Perera ultimately identified an unknown DNA profile.

Johansson continued a few years to 2012, when the case of Ingram was under review. During this case review, the LVMPD Homicide Section discovered that both of the homicides were committed by the same suspect.

"Ultimately, in 2022 provided funds by the Vegas Justice League helped identify who the suspect was," he said.

RELATED: Local philanthropist makes it his mission to help police solve cold cases through Vegas Justice League

The suspect has now been identified as Eddie George Snowden Jr. Police said he lived at the 2800 block of East Charleston at the time. He also lived - in between the 1950s to 1970s - in the Fresno area of California as well as surrounding areas.

LVMPD investigators were able to obtain DNA from the Fresno Police Department belonging to a family member of Snowden Jr.

The sample confirmed the sexual assault of Ingram and Perera.

"No arrests will be made because of Snowden Jr. died of natural causes in February of 2017 in Las Vegas," Johansson said. However, Johansson said that more cold cases should be reviewed with similar fact patterns.

The sister of Ingram spoke at the media briefing after Johansson stepped off the podium.

"Thank you to the cold case unit, to families, thank you for the much needed closure," she started. "To the garbage man who found my sister, 'thank you,' it has been a long 28 years."

The sister continues to thank the suspect's family and the new technology for this to be possible.

"I'd like to say, if there are any other family members - keep hope alive, keep God first, you too can have your closure," she ended her remarks.

Johansson ended the media briefing by extending a thanks to the Homicide Section, to LVMPD forensics labs and to the Fresno Police Department and The Vegas Justice League for the continued support to find justice for all victims of homicides and to find some resolution or closure.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sheriff frustrated with no bail release of serial bank robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill expressed his displeasure with the recent jail release of an alleged serial bank robber who, along with an accomplice, is accused of either robbing or attempting to rob nine Las Vegas and Henderson banks in a 20-day period. “I learned...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Man faces charges in North Las Vegas deadly stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a 39-year-old man who is accused of stabbing to death another man in front of a business on Tuesday. Yaroslan Granda Ruedas was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on a charge of open murder. According to...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for missing 26-year-old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, last seen over a week ago. Angel Ortiz, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas on January 29, 2023, and is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Old jewelry scam with many new victims

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of tourists and locals are falling for a scam that’s been around for years, but apparently making a major comeback. Here’s how it works. You’re approached by someone in a parking lot who says they’re down on their luck, and willing to sell you some jewelry for pennies on the dollar because they need quick cash. The victim takes the offer, thinking they can turn a quick profit on the jewelry at a pawn shop, only to find out it’s junk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy