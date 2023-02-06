ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, IA

Iowa amusement park ride that killed Michael Jaramillo will never reopen: owners

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xodq7_0kePI9AW00

ALTOONA, Iowa — The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park’s owners said.

Bill Lentz, Adventureland’s general manager, said in a letter posted on the park’s website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.

“The decision comes after months of examination of the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to identify what enhancements each would need to meet our operating standards,” Lentz said in the statement. “Based upon that review, the best path forward is to close Raging River, and focus on enhancing the Adventureland experience elsewhere.”

Michael Jaramillo died and his brother and father were injured on July 3, 2021, after their raft overturned and trapped them in the water . The ride uses a conveyor belt to move large circular rafts through rapids.

The park was sold to Palace Entertainment in the wake of the boy’s death and Lentz took over as general manager in 2022. Palace Entertainment is the US subsidiary of Madrid-based Parques Reunidos.

The Jaramillo family filed a lawsuit against Adventureland and its former owners in June 2022, and a separate claim against the state of Iowa in September 2022. That lawsuit is tentatively set for trial next spring. The former owners have maintained that the ride was safe.

State officials cited the park in November 2021 for 17 safety violations related to Jaramillo’s death. The Des Moines Register reports that the violations included using Flex Seal instead of approved patches to fix leaks in rafts’ flotation bladders, which keep the ride afloat, and not adequately documenting or testing repairs.

In 2016, seasonal employee Steve Booher, 68, was killed after he fell when the ride began moving unexpectedly. He became wedged between a boat and a concrete sidewall, and his head was repeatedly rammed. He died days later.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
New York Post

Disney has ‘new sheriff in town,’ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasts

Disney will have a “new sheriff in town” once Florida formally takes control of the company’s special tax district, Gov. Ron DeSantis boasted. DeSantis lobbed his latest volley at the Mouse House as Florida state lawmakers hold a special session to consider a bill that will strip Disney of its self-governing status within the Reedy Creek Improvement District – where the company has had near-autonomy for decades.  “This is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida, which is no longer self-governing for them,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Ocala on Wednesday. “So, there’s a new sheriff...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow

The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
WISCONSIN STATE
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
Q985

Amazing New Bike Trail Will Run Through Iowa

Can you imagine a bike trail you can ride that takes you across the country? It's happening and this amazing ride with go right through the Quad Cities. The Great American Rail-Trail, the newest 2-wheel adventure, is about to span from Washington D.C. to the northern area of Washington State and dive directly through the Quad Cities.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

New Jersey girl, 14, takes her own life after video shows other girls beating her up

A 14-year-old New Jersey high school student took her own life after video was posted online of a group of girls attacking her — a suicide her father believes was fueled by longtime bullying. Adriana Kuch, who attended Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, was found dead at home two days after the sickening Feb. 1 assault, police said. Alarming video showed several students attacking the teen, hitting her with a water bottle, as she walked with her boyfriend in a school hallway, Patch reported. In the 20-second clip viewed by the local news outlet, a person is heard yelling: “That’s what...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
wyo4news.com

Domestic Disturbance call leads to arrest of wanted California man

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
New York Post

Guinness World Record for oldest mouse in human care awarded to California critter

A tiny California mouse now has a big title after winning a Guinness World record for longevity. A Pacific pocket mouse named Pat — after “Star Trek” actor Patrick Stewart — received the Guinness approval Wednesday as the oldest living mouse in human care at the ripe age of 9 years and 209 days, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced after a certification ceremony. Pat was born at the at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on July 14, 2013, under a conservation breeding program, the alliance said. The Pacific pocket mouse, which weighs as much as three pennies, is the smallest mouse species...
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

NJ councilman Russell Heller shot dead just a week after slaying of Eunice Dwumfour

A New Jersey municipal council member was shot dead in his car Wednesday, exactly a week after the unsolved slaying of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. Russell Heller, 51, was found dead just after 7 a.m. in the Somerset parking lot of PSE&G, the local energy company where the Milford Republican worked. Cops quickly IDed a former employee, Gary Curtis, 58, as a suspect — and found him dead in his car from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot around three and a half hours after the slaying. The councilman’s murder came exactly a week after Sayreville Councilwoman Dwumfour — also a Republican — was gunned down...
MILFORD, NJ
KMOV

2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire

Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

Queens family of four killed in Turkey earthquake

A Queens family of four is among the thousands of people killed by the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week, relatives have revealed. Burak Firik, 35, his wife Kimberly, 32, and their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1,  were found beneath a collapsed five-story building in Turkey, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Kimberly’s father, Edwin Salazar. “My grandchildren were only 2 years old and 1 year old, and I can’t wrap my mind around this tragedy that will forever impact our family,” the grieving father wrote. “I keep imagining that they will be coming back...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy