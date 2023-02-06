Read full article on original website
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit
CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest. Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23. The founder of...
Tipped over candle sparks house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon after a lit candle was tipped over. At around 1:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1900 block of Francis Avenue. When fire crews arrived they discovered flames coming from a back bedroom in […]
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
Starts Right Here victims will be laid to rest together
DES MOINES, Iowa — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were best friends who died in the Starts Right Here education center shooting last month. The two will be laid to rest this week, and the families say Carr and Dameron will be buried next to each other. Loved ones mourned Carr and Dameron […]
Adel parents, students speak up about bullying following death investigation
ADEL, Iowa — A young person took his own life this week, and many parents are concerned that the tragedy is the result of on-going bullying that has forced some students out of the district. Currently, Adel Police are releasing limited information about the shooting as the death is still part of an on-going investigation. […]
Will Keeps surprises Starts Right Here students weeks after shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weeks after adeadly shooting, Starts Right Here Founder Will Keeps got to see some his students in person. Keeps posted a photo to Facebook showing his surprise visit to the Kurtz Opportunity Center in Des Moines, where the students are currently learning. Keeps continues to...
Man admits he put cameras in ex-wife’s air vents, invasion of privacy & stalking charges filed
JOHNSTON, Iowa – A Des Moines man is jailed on nearly 30 charges for allegedly placing two hidden cameras in his ex-wife’s apartment and stalking her. Court records show Mathew Greiner, 47, is charged with 24 counts of invasion of privacy, four counts of trespass-intentional, and one count of stalking. He was booked into the […]
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
How Huxley neighbors overcame a huge challenge, a second time
HUXLEY, Iowa — Danielle Thomas has realized something about her neighbors: They don’t give up. “It’s been amazing,” she said of the commitment she has seen in Huxley. Thomas’ family moved to town last summer after her husband lost his job in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ballard Community Clothes and Food Pantry provided […]
Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close
Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
Police investigating possible attempted robbery at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible attempted robbery at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on Wednesday. The store is located on East Hickman Road. Police say the suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case
Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case, but the pair has pleaded guilty to other charges. Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des …. Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case, but the pair has pleaded guilty to other charges. Urbandale wants public...
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Johnston man turns family recipe in barbecue sauce business, mission to make condiments healthier
Super Bowl Sunday will be filled with football, friends and, of course, plenty of food. For Gerald Young of Johnston, it's extra special because some big-game spreads around the Metro may be covered in his barbecue sauce, Young G's. Johnston man turns family recipe in barbecue sauce …. Super Bowl...
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
