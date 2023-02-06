Read full article on original website
Stoney Stonee
2d ago
Why are all these babies running away from home, sheesh i pray 🤲🏽 for his/there safety 🥺🙇🏽
Reply
5
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is on the scene of a death investigation near Clinton city park.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
Police search for missing man in Greenville
The Greenville Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man killed in Spartanburg County crash
An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed Wednesday in a crash. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Rykwon Lamonte Goudelock, 24, of Spartanburg. Goudelock was pronounced dead at the scene when his car went off a road and hit a tree, according to the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
WLOS.com
Missing: Rutherford County authorities searching for missing child
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing boy. Authorities say 12-year-old Bryson Blake Holland was last seen in the area of Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Authorities believe he may be in or around the Sugar Hill and Whitehouse communities of McDowell and Rutherford Counties.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen in mid-January
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31. Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Spartanburg Co. crash
One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified
The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
WYFF4.com
SLED investigating after man found dead in Clinton
CLINTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man was found dead. Officials say that the Clinton Police Department was dispatched to a scene involving an unresponsive man found lying on the ground. According to officials, when officers arrived, they found the deceased man.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 12-year-old last seen Saturday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 12-year-old who reportedly ran away over the weekend was found safe on Monday. Deputies said the 12-year-old was last seen on February 4 near Parker Cone Way in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating stabbing in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Man found dead at public park in the Upstate
An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead at a public park in Laurens County, Wednesday. The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a possibly unresponsive man at the Clinton City Park.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County stabbing investigation
A newly formed board is starting to give out its first round of opioid recovery awards. The board, made up of nine members from across South Carolina is in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars that the state is receiving from opioid related settlements. |. South Carolina house bill...
FOX Carolina
Man found dead in Mauldin apartment complex
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a missing child. The Laurens County Coroner confirms an adult male was found dead near Clinton City park. Elizabeth McDaniel from Larue Fine Chocolate joins us to discuss which wine to pair with your box of chocolates as wells upcoming events.
WYFF4.com
Car goes off Spartanburg County road, hits tree, killing driver, injuring passenger, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed and another person was injured Wednesday after a car went off a road and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just after noon on Old Georgia Road near East Blackstock...
FOX Carolina
Upstate exotic animal rescue
Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Wild Wing Café is closing it's downtown Spartanburg location. Upstate school districts block app used for cheating. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Lawyer Lori recaps bomb...
Juvenile suspect charged for shooting in Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a shooting.
FOX Carolina
Altercation between juveniles on school bus results in injuries in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston Police say one juvenile girl is suffering injuries after another juvenile cut her with a pair of scissors while on a school bus. Officers said they responded to Brock Lane at around 3:30 p.m. after someone reported that two students were fighting on...
Comments / 8