Greenville County, SC

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Missing: Rutherford County authorities searching for missing child

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing boy. Authorities say 12-year-old Bryson Blake Holland was last seen in the area of Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Authorities believe he may be in or around the Sugar Hill and Whitehouse communities of McDowell and Rutherford Counties.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen in mid-January

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31. Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified

The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

SLED investigating after man found dead in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man was found dead. Officials say that the Clinton Police Department was dispatched to a scene involving an unresponsive man found lying on the ground. According to officials, when officers arrived, they found the deceased man.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner investigating stabbing in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County stabbing investigation

A newly formed board is starting to give out its first round of opioid recovery awards. The board, made up of nine members from across South Carolina is in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars that the state is receiving from opioid related settlements. |. South Carolina house bill...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man found dead in Mauldin apartment complex

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a missing child. The Laurens County Coroner confirms an adult male was found dead near Clinton City park. Elizabeth McDaniel from Larue Fine Chocolate joins us to discuss which wine to pair with your box of chocolates as wells upcoming events.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate exotic animal rescue

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Wild Wing Café is closing it's downtown Spartanburg location. Upstate school districts block app used for cheating. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Lawyer Lori recaps bomb...
GREENVILLE, SC

