Former Harlem Globetrotter talks to WSWHE BOCES students
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Former Harlem Globetrotter, Tay "Firefly" Fisher held a motivational assembly for students at the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex Board of Cooperative Educational Services (WSWHE BOCES) on February 2 and 3. Fisher spoke about his path to greatness.
Fisher, a 2004 graduate of Kingston High School, encouraged students to find their safe space, whether it be at school, a friend’s house, a boys and girls club, etc. He also spoke about the importance of finding a place where you can feel comfortable and have the support they need to excel in their dreams.
Fisher helped the Siena Saints in the 2007-2008 NCAA Tournament, upsetting Vanderbilt in the first round. In that game, Fisher was a perfect 6-6 on shooting three-pointers.
