Kidnapped teen boys found safe | Mother and Godmother wanted for kidnapping in police custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Both teen boys who were kidnapped in Jackson, Tennessee have been found safe, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) said in an update. According to TBI, both women wanted for allegedly kidnapping the two missing teens from are now in police custody. An amber alert was issued...
