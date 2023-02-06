ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested Wednesday in the gymnasium of an...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
New York State Police arrest multiple suspects in operation targeting people trying to exploit children online

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have released results from an operation last year that targeted individuals attempting to exploit children online. From a September 2022 investigation, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducted an operation targeting suspects who tried to exploit children online.
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested

MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Lewis County: Snowmobile strikes tree in West Turin

WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Icy conditions caused a snowmobile to crash into a tree on Trail C4C near Michigan Mills Road in the Town of West Turin, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the crash happened on Tuesday evening when...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. “My dad was...
FLORIDA STATE

