ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend cause Rockford Police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that as he was driving down Prospect Street with two others, when his vehicle was rear-ended. The car that hit him parked behind him.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO