Huntsville, AL

MyStateline.com

Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. "If we can continue to work together and do a lot of...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
ROCKFORD, IL
WAFF

New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WIFR

Man arrested for reckless homicide charge in 2022 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 64-year-old man is in custody for reckless homicide charges filed in December 2022. Larry Webb was arrested Monday, Feb. 6 in connection with a three-vehicle crash on September 5, 2022. Police say the crash happened during a high-speed street race crash on W. Jefferson Street in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
ROCKFORD, IL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting

A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
FALKVILLE, AL
WIFR

Rockford Police on the lookout for suspects attacking motorists after multiple reports over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend cause Rockford Police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that as he was driving down Prospect Street with two others, when his vehicle was rear-ended. The car that hit him parked behind him.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The medical examiner identified her as Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville. Its statement indicated the forensic examination...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Three Rockford residents left without a home after fire

Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Three Rockford residents left without a home after …. Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Rockford mentoring program creating emotional counseling …
ROCKFORD, IL

