Starting today (2-9-23) and over the course of the next week the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening of the streets to full width. Two crews will be working between Burr St and Ohlman from Hanson to Norway. Around noon today, one crew will move to the area between Ohlman and Thunderbird from Pebble Beach to Kemper. The other crew will remain working in the first area until the streets are widened. Please have all cars removed from these streets. Any questions please call 605-995-8465. This schedule is subject to change.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO